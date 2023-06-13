EUR/USD: Strengthens Ahead of Inflation Data and Central Bank Decisions

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Euro rises as traders await US inflation data and Fed meeting.

Market focuses on ECB’s upcoming interest rate decision.

Central bank decisions and inflation data to impact currency markets.

Overview

On Tuesday, the Euro is trading higher against the U.S. Dollar as traders eagerly awaited crucial U.S. inflation data, coinciding with the commencement of the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting. Simultaneously, market participants focused on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) upcoming interest rate decision on Thursday.

May CPI Data Signals Inflation Easing

Anticipated reports suggest that the U.S. Labor Department’s CPI data for May will reveal a slight cooling of inflation. This development may provide the Federal Reserve with room to pause its aggressive rate-hike cycle when announcing its interest rate decision on Wednesday. The data is expected to show a deceleration in the price increases that have burdened consumers for the past two years.

Rate Hike Pause Hinges on CPI

However, the key question remains whether this deceleration will be sufficient to convince Federal Reserve officials to cease raising interest rates and allow the U.S. economy to stabilize independently for a period of time. Traders eagerly await the release of the consumer price index, scheduled for Tuesday at 12:30 GMT, which is forecasted to show a mere 0.1% increase in all-items inflation last month, corresponding to a 4% annual rate, according to the Dow Jones consensus estimate. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, CPI is projected to rise by 0.4% and 5.3%, respectively.

High Chance of Steady Rates

According to the CME FedWatch tool, current market expectations indicate an 80% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will maintain its existing interest rates during this week’s meeting. These expectations have bolstered positive risk sentiment, propelling the EUR/USD pair to its highest level since May 23.

Inflation Surprise Could Impact EUR/USD

Should inflation surpass the consensus forecast, there is a higher possibility that the market will factor in a Fed rate hike this week. Such an outcome would likely limit the gains of the EUR/USD and could initiate a downward trend. Nevertheless, it is widely speculated that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to pursue a rate hike and will adopt a more dovish stance, ultimately weakening the U.S. Dollar and providing support to the Euro.

ECB Set for Expected Rate Hike

Furthermore, traders are closely monitoring the ECB’s interest rate decision following its policy meeting on Thursday. Market participants widely expect and consider a 25 basis points rate hike at this week’s meeting to be a done deal. They are now assessing not only how high rates will ascend but also how long they believe rates will remain at their peak, as they believe the ECB is approaching the conclusion of its rate hiking cycle.

Euro Gains Momentum

In summary, the Euro displayed significant strength against the U.S. Dollar in anticipation of essential inflation data and the forthcoming monetary policy meetings of both the Federal Reserve and the ECB. Market participants eagerly await the release of data and central bank decisions, which are poised to exert substantial influence on the currency markets.

Technical Analysis

Daily EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is edging higher on Tuesday in a volatile session. The early price action suggests traders are still respecting the 1.0807 (PIVOT).

With the trend down, sellers are likely to come in on the first test of 1.0807 (PIVOT). However, overtaking it will indicate strong counter-trend buying. This could trigger an acceleration to the upside with 1.0979 (R1) the next target.

The inability to overcome 1.0807 (PIVOT) will signal the presence of strong sellers. This could trigger a resumption of the downmove with 1.0522 (S1) the next support target.

S1 – 1.0522 PIVOT – 1.0807 S2 – 1.0350 R1 – 1.0979 S3 – 1.0065 R2 – 1.1264

