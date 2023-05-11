EUR/USD: Slides Against Dollar Amid US Inflation Data, China’s Producer Price Deflation

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Euro declines due to US inflation data and China’s deflation.

US consumer prices drop but remain above Fed’s comfort zone.

Chinese yuan weakness and deflation affect the US dollar.

Overview

On Thursday, the Euro is lower against the US Dollar as traders analyzed US inflation data to anticipate the Federal Reserve’s future policy decisions. Additionally, traders showed increased interest in the US Dollar following China’s report of producer price deflation.

At 11:40 GMT, the EUR/USD currency pair was trading at 1.09321, reflecting a decrease of 0.0052 or -0.47%. On the previous day, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) closed at $101.38, marking an increase of $0.19 or +0.19%

US Inflation Moderates but Remains Above Comfort Zone

In April, the annual rise in US consumer prices dropped below 5%, a level not seen in the past two years. However, the month-over-month Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April showed a 0.4% increase, following a 0.1% gain in March.

Despite the moderation in US inflation, it still remains significantly above the Federal Reserve’s comfort zone. This suggests that the central bank may not alter its approach to interest rate hikes in the near future, which has negatively impacted the price of gold.

New Concerns About Global Economic Outlook

Furthermore, on Thursday, the US Dollar strengthened as the Chinese yuan reached a two-month low. This occurred as additional evidence of weakness in China’s post-COVID recovery raised concerns about the global economic outlook. China experienced the slowest growth in consumer prices in over two years in April, while deflation at the factory gate intensified.

Technical Analysis

Daily EUR/USD

The EUR/USD trades around 1.0965 pivot, indicating a weak short-term trend amid a strong long-term trend.

A breakdown under the pivot at 1.0965 may lead to downside acceleration towards 1.0834 support.

A breakout above the pivot may signal a near-term rally to 1.1141 resistance.

S1 – 1.0834 R1 – 1.1141 S2 – 1.0657 R2 – 1.1272 S3 – 1.0527 R3 – 1.1449

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.