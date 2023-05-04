EUR/USD: Hawks and Doves Clash Ahead of ECB Interest Rate Decision

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD Highlights

Mixed economic data presents challenge for ECB rate hike decision

Smaller rate hike could provide flexibility for future growth, inflation risks

“Hawks” call for aggressive rate hike to combat inflation risks

EUR/USD Overview

The Euro is flat against the US Dollar as the European Central Bank (ECB) comes under the spotlight next, where expectations are for ECB policymakers to raise interest rates for the seventh meeting in a row later on Thursday.

At 11:30 GMT, the EUR/USD is trading $1.1069, up 0.0007 or +0.06%. On Wednesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) settled at $102.00, up $0.45 or +0.44%.

ECB to Raise Rates Again

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to raise interest rates for the seventh time in a row in order to fight inflation, but it is still uncertain how much they will increase rates by. It is likely that there will be a compromise among policymakers on the size of the rate hike and what signals to send about future increases.

The majority of economists expect a 25 basis point increase, but some “hawks” want a bigger increase. The ECB may also decide to end reinvestments of debt purchased under its Asset Purchase Programme, which would reduce its balance sheet. The U.S. Federal Reserve has also recently increased rates, but they may pause further increases.

Mixed Indicators Complicate ECB Decision

Economic indicators are mixed, providing arguments for both a smaller and larger interest rate hike. The euro zone economy had slow growth last quarter and there has been a drop in credit demand, suggesting past rate hikes are working their way through the economy. A smaller rate hike could provide the ECB with more flexibility to deal with future growth and inflation risks. However, some economists still maintain their prediction of a 3.75% ECB terminal rate.

“Hawks” Urge ECB to Fight Inflation

“Hawks” believe that inflation is still too high and could stay above the ECB’s target if they don’t act more aggressively. They argue that a tight labor market, quick wage growth, and a low jobless rate are exacerbating these risks. Bank of America predicts a 50 basis point hike and emphasizes the need for data-dependence and a sustained move lower in core inflation for the ECB to pause their hiking cycle. The ECB will announce its policy decision followed by a press conference by Lagarde.

Technical Analysis

Daily EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is hovering around the daily pivot of 1.0965, suggesting a weak short-term trend despite a decisively upward long-term trend. A successful test of 1.0965 may indicate the start of a near-term rally towards resistance at 1.1141 if buyers re-emerge.

However, if the pivot is broken, a potential acceleration to the downside could occur with the next likely support target at 1.0834.

S1 – 1.0834 R1 – 1.1141 S2 – 1.0657 R2 – 1.1272 S3 – 1.0527 R3 – 1.1449

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.