EUR/USD: Gains Capped Despite Growth in Euro Zone Services Industry

Euro down 0.09% against the USD despite growth in services industry

US Treasury yields drop due to possible contraction in economy

Eurozone services industry boosts recovery while manufacturing declines

Despite a drop in U.S. Treasury yields on Friday, the Euro is still sliding against the U.S. Dollar. Traders seem to be disregarding indications of growth in the services industry, which could have counterbalanced the negative trend in manufacturing.

At 09:42 GMT, the EUR/USD is trading 1.0958, down 0.0010 or -0.09%. On Thursday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) settled at $101.24, up $0.03 or +0.03%.

US Treasury Yields Drop on Economic Slowdown and Contraction Concerns

On Friday morning, U.S. Treasury yields experienced a further drop following the release of data suggesting a possible contraction in the economy. The previous day, yields had sharply declined due to newly released economic reports indicating a larger-than-anticipated economic slowdown.

One such report was the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, which showed a greater contraction than expected for the current month. Additionally, last week’s jobless claims had increased from the previous week.

Investors are still considering the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction, with the market predicting another 25 basis point interest rate increase at the central bank’s meeting in early May.

Eurozone Services Sector Surges, ECB Expected to Raise Rates in May

The euro zone’s services industry unexpectedly boosted the region’s economic recovery this month, while manufacturing declined. The surge in services may lead to higher wage pressures, making it harder for the European Central Bank to curb inflation.

The Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to an 11-month high, showing a rise in service sector activity and growth, but manufacturing remained weak.

The ECB is expected to raise rates in May, with policymakers leaning towards a 25-basis-point hike. To meet demand, firms have increased employment at the fastest pace since last May.

Eurozone Services Sector Beats Expectations, Manufacturing Decline

The services industry PMI rose to 56.6 this month, beating expectations of a decline to 54.5. Consumer spending increased despite high living costs, leading to a one-year high in the new business index.

However, the manufacturing sector experienced a decline in demand, with the headline PMI falling to 45.5, the lowest since the pandemic started. The output index, which feeds into the composite PMI, also fell to 48.5 from 50.4 after spending two months in positive territory.

Services Sector Revives Activity in Germany, France Amid Manufacturing Contractions

In Germany, activity grew for a third consecutive month in April due to the services sector’s revival offsetting manufacturing activity’s contraction.

France saw business activity expanding at a faster-than-expected pace due to strong growth in the services sector despite protests affecting the manufacturing sector.

Improvements in supply chains led to a sharp fall in raw material costs, resulting in only a marginal increase in factory charges. The drop in output prices is encouraging for ECB policymakers aiming to increase inflation.

While a rate hike in May is likely, its size has not been decided yet, and the continued strength of the PMIs may lead to a larger hike.

Daily EUR//USD

From a daily technical viewpoint, the EUR/USD is putting in a neutral performance this week, trading slightly below resistance.

A sustained move under R1 at 1.1009 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this generates enough downside momentum over the near-term, we could see an eventual test of the PIVOT at 1.0763. Since the main trend is up, buyers could return on a test of this level.

Overtaking 1.1009 will signal the return of buyers. This will put the EUR/USD in a potential position to extend the rally into R2 at 1.1176.

PIVOT – 1.1009 R1 – 1.1009 S1 – 1.0763 R2 – 1.1176

