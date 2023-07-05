EUR/USD: Flat as Traders Await Fed Minutes Amid Euro Zone Economic Challenges

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

EUR/USD remains flat as traders anticipate Fed minutes.

Euro zone business activity contracts, producer prices decline.

Market sentiment cautious amid economic challenges and interest rate outlook.

Overview

The EUR/USD is flat on Wednesday as traders eagerly awaited the release of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes, which could provide insights into the future of interest rates. Scheduled for 18:00 GMT, these minutes carried the potential to shape market sentiment.

Euro Zone Business Activity Contracts

Earlier in the day, the euro experienced volatile swings in response to Euro Zone business activity and producer price inflation data. A survey revealed that business activity in the euro zone had slipped into contractionary territory, driven by a downturn in both the services industry and factory output. The final Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 49.9 in June, below the growth-contracting threshold of 50 for the first time since December.

Furthermore, the services industry PMI fell to 52.0, lower than the flash reading of 52.4, indicating a decline in this sector as well. New business growth weakened, price increases slowed, and business expectations declined across major euro countries.

Despite these challenges, there was a positive note as pricing pressures eased in June. The composite output prices index reached its lowest level since March 2021, providing some relief to policymakers at the European Central Bank (ECB). However, the ECB has struggled to achieve its 2% inflation target, even after raising borrowing costs to their highest level in 22 years last month.

May PPI Declines for Fifth Straight Month

Adding to the economic concerns, Eurostat reported a fifth consecutive monthly decline in euro zone producer prices for May. Prices at factory gates fell 1.9% from April and were down 1.5% year-on-year, marking the first year-on-year decline since the end of 2020. These producer prices serve as an early indicator of consumer inflation, which stood at 5.5% in June, significantly above the ECB’s target.

The decline in producer prices was mainly driven by a drop in energy costs. Also contributing were easing prices of intermediate goods, and slight declines in prices for non-durable consumer goods. However, excluding energy, producer prices still showed a 3.4% increase compared to the previous year.

As the market awaited the Fed minutes and analyzed the euro zone’s economic performance, the EUR/USD remained in a flat trading pattern, indicating cautious sentiment among traders.

Outlook: Traders Await Fresh Catalyst

In conclusion, the EUR/USD traded flat as market participants anticipated the release of the Fed’s meeting minutes. Euro zone business activity faced contraction, while producer prices experienced a downward trend. These factors, along with the future trajectory of interest rates, will shape the short-term outlook for the EUR/USD.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour EUR/USD

The current market sentiment for EUR/USD is mixed as indicated by various technical indicators. The 4-hour price is unchanged from the previous close, suggesting limited movement. The market is trading above the 200-4H moving average, implying a potential bullish sentiment, but below the 50-4H moving average, indicating a possible bearish sentiment. The 14-4H RSI is in the neutral zone, further reflecting uncertainty.

The main support area lies between 1.0808 and 1.0849, while the main resistance area is at 1.1006. Overall, the market shows mixed signals, and it is advisable to closely monitor for further confirmation before determining a clear bullish or bearish direction. The price action suggests traders are waiting for a catalyst which is likely to be today’s Fed meeting minutes.

