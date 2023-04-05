EUR/USD: Eurozone’s Recovery Gains Momentum amid ECB’s Rate Hike Expectations

FXEmpire.com -

Euro’s trend remains up despite a lower close

Eurozone’s recovery gains pace, but uneven across industries and countries

US job openings suggest labor market cooling, but Fed’s Mester sees more interest rate rises

The Euro closed lower against the US Dollar on Wednesday. However, the dollar’s underlying trend remains downwards, and US private sector jobs data suggested that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise rates much further, which could be potentially bullish for the Euro.

On Wednesday, the EUR/USD settled at 1.0907, down 0.0049 or -0.45%.

Eurozone Recovery Gains Pace amid ECB Rate Hike Expectations

Despite the lower close, the Euro’s trend remains up. Furthermore with US private sector jobs data came in lower than expected, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise rates much further, which could be potentially bullish for the Euro.

The Euro zone’s recovery gained pace last month, with the S&P Global’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbing to a ten-month high of 53.7. However, the recovery was uneven across industries and countries, and price pressures remained elevated in the region.

The ECB increased interest rates by 50 basis points last month. However, a Reuters poll suggested that the ECB would follow through with 25 basis point lifts at its May, June, and July meetings. This move is likely to be welcomed by policymakers at the ECB, but it also suggests further interest rate rises.

US Treasury Yields Slide on Labor Market Cooling

In the US, Treasury yields slid on Tuesday and Wednesday after US job openings suggested the labor market was finally cooling. This could allow the Federal Reserve to loosen its grip on monetary policy.

However, the Fed’s Loretta Mester said the US central bank likely has more interest rate rises ahead. Even a recession and a drop in inflation might not end inflation fears. Since the Three Ds (demographics, decarbonization, and deglobalization) are fueling some investors’ view that a subsequent economic recovery will see a return of above-target inflation.

