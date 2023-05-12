EUR/USD: Euro Zone Rate Hike Prospects Diminish, Strengthening Dollar’s Investment Appeal

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD Highlights

Euro’s recovery challenged by global monetary policy reassessment.

Market expectations clash with the Fed’s stance on rate cuts.

Euro Zone’s limited rate hikes level the playing field for foreign exchange.

EUR/USD Overview

The Euro is attempting to recover from its previous day’s loss as it edges higher against the U.S. Dollar. This movement comes as traders sought the safety of the dollar following a reassessment of global monetary policy triggered by economic data.

The price action in the EUR/USD indicates a reevaluation of the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cuts in response to inflation. If rate cuts are taken off the table, the dollar could gain strength, making it a more appealing investment option.

Currently, market expectations anticipate the Fed to maintain interest rates in its June meeting. However, there are indications of anticipated deep cuts in rates by the end of the year.

However, there is a significant disconnect between market expectations for rate cuts, estimated at around 75 to 80 basis points, and the Fed’s determination to keep rates unchanged. This discrepancy will likely result in volatility as the market adjusts to close the gap between expectations and the Fed’s stance.

In the end, the market may unwind its dovish hopes. While aligning its rate expectations with the Fed, potentially providing some support for the U.S. Dollar.

ECB Rate Hikes May be Limited

n terms of the Euro, there is a growing belief that any further rate hikes in Europe may be more limited than previously thought. This sentiment arises following the European Central Bank’s actions.

Moreover, if some individuals question the Fed’s rate cuts while foreseeing fewer interest rate increases in the Euro Zone, it levels the playing field for foreign exchange. Consequently, the U.S. Dollar becomes a more attractive investment option.

Meanwhile, economic reports indicate cracks in the U.S. labor market as the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose to a 1-1/2-year high.

On the other hand, U.S. producer prices exhibited a moderate rise, showing the smallest annual increase in producer inflation in over two years, indicating a reduction in inflation pressures.

Fed Considering Pausing Rate Increases

Regarding the Federal Reserve, it may have room to pause further interest rate increases in the upcoming month due to the aforementioned cracks in the labor market and easing inflation pressures.

However, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari noted that an extended period of high interest rates and an inverted yield curve could stress banks but might be necessary if inflation remains stubbornly high.

The Fed policymakers are closely monitoring data in the five weeks leading up to their next meeting. They aim to make an informed decision based on careful analysis.

Additionally, market sentiment is influenced by the approaching deadline for raising the U.S. debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss it with board members of the Bank Policy Institute lobby group in the following week.

Technical Analysis

Daily EUR/USD

The EUR/USD trades around 1.0965 pivot, indicating a weak short-term trend amid a strong long-term trend. A breakout above the pivot may signal a near-term rally to 1.1141 resistance. However, a breakdown may lead to downside acceleration towards 1.0834 support.

S1 – 1.0834 R1 – 1.1141 S2 – 1.0657 R2 – 1.1272 S3 – 1.0527 R3 – 1.1449

