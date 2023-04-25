EUR/USD: Edging Lower as US Dollar Strengthens amid Global Economic Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Euro weakens on global economic concerns

Central banks to reduce dollar liquidity operations

Eurozone optimism drives rate hike expectations

Overview

The Euro weakened on Tuesday against a stronger US Dollar due to concerns about earnings and the global economic outlook, pushing it back from a 10-month high. First Republic Bank’s falling deposits served as a reminder that stability risks still exist, and UBS reported a 52% decrease in quarterly income.

Despite this, central banks globally plan to reduce the frequency of their dollar liquidity operations with the US Federal Reserve from May, indicating that financial market volatility from March is over.

At 10:54 GMT, the EUR/USD is trading 1.1024, down 0.0033 or -0.30%. None-the-less, the common currency is still holding above $1.10, having risen 1.7% so far in April. On Monday, the Invesco Currency Shares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) settled at $102.01, up $0.54 or +0.53%.

Euro Optimism, Rate Hike Expectations

The Euro has been performing well against most currencies, driven by optimism about the Eurozone economy and expectations of further rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB).

According to ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, a 50 basis point rate hike is not out of the question and will depend on inflation data due before May’s meeting.

However, French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau called for caution and suggested that further rate hikes should be limited in number and size in an interview with Le Figaro.

Despite this, markets remain focused on the expectation of more hikes. Futures pricing suggests a 2/3 chance of a 25 basis point hike and a 1/3 chance of a larger 50 basis point increase.

Technical Analysis

Daily EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is trading on the strong side of R1 at 1.1009, making it new support. If the move continues to generate enough momentum then look for a drive toward the high for the month at 1.1076. A sustained move over R1 at 1.1009 will indicate the buying is getting stronger. If this generates enough upside momentum over the near-term, then prices could climb into R2 at 1.1177.

A sustained move under R1, however, will indicate that sellers have returned. This could fuel the start of a near-term correction.

Essentially, the key level controlling the near-term direction of the common currency is 1.1009.

PIVOT – 1.0763 R1 – 1.1009 S1 – 1.0596 R2 – 1.1177 S2 – 1.0349 R3 – 1.1423

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

