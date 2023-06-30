EUR/USD: Down as Strong US Economy Fuels Rate Hike Speculation; US PCE on Tap

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

EUR/USD declines ahead of U.S. inflation data.

Positive U.S. data raises speculation of further rate hikes.

Eurozone inflation below expectations, ECB closely watching figures.

Overview

The EUR/USD is currently declining on Friday as traders anticipate the release of U.S. inflation data. Today’s primary focus for foreign exchange markets is the U.S. personal consumption expenditure price index, which is expected to provide insights into the state of prices in the world’s largest economy. Recent data has demonstrated the resilience of the U.S. economy, indicating that the Federal Reserve has room to raise interest rates further if necessary. As a result, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields have increased significantly.

US Data Surprises Analysts

Over the past few weeks, U.S. data has pleasantly surprised analysts in contrast to lackluster data from the rest of the world. This trend appears to align with the messaging from the Federal Reserve, which suggests the possibility of another interest rate hike in the fourth quarter. Market expectations have already factored in a 25 basis point interest rate increase by the Fed in July, and projections from Fed policymakers indicate the likelihood of an additional rate hike before the end of the year.

Market Focus Shifts to US PCE Data

While Thursday’s data reflected a revision in U.S. first-quarter GDP, market attention is currently focused on the present situation and how consumers are coping. The upcoming release of the PCE data will provide clarity on this matter.

Eurozone Inflation Below Expectations, Core Remains High

In the Eurozone, preliminary figures show that inflation in June has reached 5.5%, falling below analyst expectations. However, core inflation, which excludes energy and food, remains stubbornly high at 5.4%, slightly lower than the previous month. Headline inflation is at its lowest level since January 2022 but remains significantly above the European Central Bank’s 2% target.

Diverging Inflation Trends Amid Government Support

The divergence between headline and core inflation is primarily attributed to base effects resulting from government support, and the underlying trend continues to indicate disinflation. Concerns persist regarding sustained wage growth as unemployment remains at historic lows in May. Falling energy prices have contributed significantly to the decline in inflation, while an increase in German rail ticket costs has played a role in keeping the core rate elevated.

ECB Monitors Inflation Amid Rate Hike Expectations

The European Central Bank is closely monitoring the inflation figures, particularly after raising interest rates to their highest level in 22 years on June 15. The benchmark rate increased by 25 basis points to 3.5%, diverging from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to pause rate hikes at its last meeting. The ECB has revised its inflation expectations for the coming years, projecting an average inflation rate of 5.4% in 2023, 3% in 2024, and 2.2% in 2025.

Lagarde: Inflation Remains High, Caution Needed

ECB President Christine Lagarde acknowledges that inflation remains too high. She further emphasizes that it is too early to declare victory over consumer price rises. She recognizes that inflation is heading in the right direction but cautions that wage-price spirals remain a burden for core inflation. Lagarde emphasizes the need to remain cautious against negative inflationary surprises in the future.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is showing slightly bearish sentiment on the 4-Hour chart, based on the current price action. The price is trading at 1.0854, slightly higher than the previous close of 1.0839, indicating a modest upward movement. However, it remains below the 200-4H moving average at 1.0814, suggesting a bearish bias. The 50-4H moving average at 1.0921 indicates some short-term strength. The 14-4H RSI is below the neutral zone at 37.72.

The main support area is between 1.0808 and 1.0854, with the price currently aligned within this range. The main resistance area is between 1.1006 and 1.1074. Overall, the market sentiment leans slightly bearish. However, we could see a technical bounce following a successful test of the support zone.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

