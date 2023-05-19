EUR/USD: Debt Ceiling Progress, Economic Data Drive Bearish Outlook

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD Highlights

EUR/USD at a short-term low due to strong U.S. Dollar.

Progress in debt ceiling negotiations, economic data influence bearish outlook.

Euro struggles to gain strength

EUR/USD Overview

The EUR/USD is currently at a low point since late March, indicating a bearish outlook in the short term. The stronger U.S. Dollar is weighing on the Euro, driven by positive factors such as progress in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations and strong economic data. Although there has been a slight increase in the EUR/USD, it is not significant enough to suggest a major shift in the bearish sentiment. The Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF settled lower, reflecting the downward pressure on the Euro.

Debt Ceiling Negotiations Ease Concerns

Negotiations between Joe Biden’s Democratic Party and Republicans to avoid a U.S. default have provided relief and eased concerns, putting pressure on the EUR/USD. Progress in these discussions and the commitment from Biden and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to reach a deal on raising the debt ceiling have stabilized market sentiment. McCarthy’s suggestion of a potential resolution next week has further boosted market optimism.

Friday’s Treasury Yield Dip Supports Euro

One supporting factor for the EUR/USD on Friday is the dip in U.S. Treasury yields, which has provided some support to the Euro as investors evaluate Federal Reserve officials’ statements on interest rates and the economy. However, the Euro has struggled to gain significant strength against the U.S. Dollar throughout the week, indicating limited support from this factor.

Investors Watch Federal Reserve Insights

Investors are closely monitoring comments from Federal Reserve officials to gain insights into monetary policy and its potential impact. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan believes that recent economic data does not warrant halting interest rate hikes and highlights the importance of upcoming reports on employment and inflation. Other central bank officials share a similar view, suggesting that further action may be needed to bring inflation closer to the Fed’s target range. However, caution remains as some officials, like Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, believe that the full impact of higher rates has yet to be felt.

Bearish Outlook for EUR/USD

In summary, the EUR/USD is experiencing a bearish outlook due to a stronger U.S. Dollar influenced by positive factors such as progress in debt ceiling negotiations and strong economic data. While there have been slight upward movements and supportive factors like declining U.S. Treasury yields, the Euro has struggled to gain significant strength. Investors are closely monitoring Federal Reserve officials’ comments on monetary policy, particularly regarding interest rates and their potential impact on the economy.

Technical Analysis

Daily EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is trading on the weakside of 1.0834 (S1) on Friday, putting it in a bearish position. This is the new resistance.

If the selling pressure continues to increase and there is an acceleration to the downside then 1.0657 (S2) will appear on the radar as the next major target.

Overcoming and sustaining a rally over 1.0834 (S1) will signal the return of buyers. This could generate the upside momentum needed to retest the PIVOT at 1.0965.

S1 – 1.0834 R1 – 1.1141 S2 – 1.0657 R2 – 1.1272 S3 – 1.0527 R3 – 1.1449

