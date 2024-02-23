EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Form Range

Euro vs US Dollar Weekly Technical Analysis

The Euro has rallied a bit during the course of the trading week to show signs of life, but has also given back about half of the gains. As I look at the chart currently at this point, I believe this is a market that is in the midst of trying to find some type of consolidation phase that it can trade back and forth in.

Ultimately, this is a market I do think that will pay close attention to the 1.10 level above and the 1.07 level underneath. We will try to carve out some type of range for the year, and it may be the exact same range we had last year, and this is because both central banks are expected to do the same thing this year. They are expected to both loosen monetary policy.

So, 1.1250 on the very top, and 1.05 on the very bottom of the range that I think we are going to be going back and forth. Ultimately, we have an inner consolidation area between the 1.07 and the 1.10 level, and we’re not too far from the middle of that, so this is about as neutral as neutral gets at the moment.

Because of this neutrality, I think this is a market that short-term traders are going to be more interested in from a swing trading perspective, perhaps on the daily chart. Weekly traders might use the extreme levels to get involved, but looking for some type of major breakout is probably a fool’s errand at the moment.

