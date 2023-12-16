EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: A Move to $1.11 in the Hands of Inflation

FXEmpire.com -

The EUR/USD gained 1.25% in the week ending December 15, closing the week at $1.08937.

Monetary policy divergence tilted toward the EUR, with dovish FOMC projections sinking the US dollar.

Inflation, consumer confidence, and spending trends are likely focal points in the coming week.

Weekly Overview of the EUR/USD in the Week Ending December 15, 2023

In the week ending on December 15, the EUR/USD gained 1.25%, closing the week at $1.08937. The EUR/USD fell to a Monday low of $1.07415 before rallying to a Thursday high of $1.10093.

EUR/USD Analysis: The German Economy, Eurozone Inflation, and the ECB

The German economy will be in the spotlight early in the week. On Monday, German business sentiment figures will draw interest. Economists forecast the German Ifo Business Climate Index to rise from 87.3 to 87.8 in December.

An upward trend in business sentiment would stem from an improving macroeconomic environment. Improving economic conditions would support investment and hiring. A pickup in hiring would fuel consumer spending and demand-driven inflation and align with the ECB’s higher-for-longer rate path.

On Tuesday, November inflation figures for the Eurozone also need consideration. An upward revision to preliminary numbers could ease the market bets on a Q1 2024 ECB rate cut. According to preliminary numbers, the annual inflation rate softened from 2.9% to 2.4%.

The German economy will be in focus again on Wednesday. Consumer confidence and producer prices warrant investor consideration. A downward trend in producer prices would signal a deteriorating demand environment. Falling producer prices could dampen consumer price inflationary pressures.

However, a pickup in consumer confidence could drive consumer spending and fuel demand-driven inflationary pressures.

Economists forecast German producer prices to decline by 0.2% in November vs. a 0.1% fall in October. However, economists expect the German GK Consumer Confidence Index to increase from -27.8 to -27.0 for January.

Other stats include consumer and business confidence numbers from France and Italy (Fri). Improving consumer confidence trends would support the buyer appetite for the EUR.

Beyond theeconomic calendar investors must monitor ECB commentary. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane (Mon/Wed/Thurs) is on the calendar to speak. ECB Executive Board members Isabel Schnabel (Mon), Andrea Enria (Tues), and Frank Elderson (Tues) will also deliver speeches. Deviation from the higher-for-longer guidance at the ECB press conference would impact the EUR/USD.

US Dollar Update: Consumer Confidence, Jobs, and Inflation

The US housing sector will draw investor interest on Tuesday. Notably, the housing sector is a litmus test of the US economy. Deteriorating housing market conditions could affect consumer confidence and spending. A downward trend in consumer spending would dampen demand-driven inflation and impact the economy. US private consumption contributes over 65% to the economy.

Economists forecast housing starts to decline by 0.8% and building permits by 1.2% in November.

However, consumer confidence figures for December could have more influence. An upward trend in consumer confidence would signal a pickup in consumer spending. Significantly, a pickup in spending would support the US economy and raise bets on a soft landing. However, upward trends in consumer spending could fuel demand-driven inflation and deliver Fed policy uncertainty.

In the event of a pickup in inflationary pressure, the Fed may need to tweak its interest rate projections to curb spending.

Economists forecast the CB Consumer Confidence Index to increase from 102.0 to 104.3 in December.

On Thursday, US jobless claims, Q3 GDP, and Philly Fed Manufacturing numbers will draw interest. Barring a marked revision to the GDP figures, jobless claims and manufacturing sector numbers would draw more investor interest. Tight labor market conditions would support consumer spending. An improvement in manufacturing sector conditions would raise bets on a soft landing.

Economists forecast initial jobless claims to rise from 202k to 218k and the Philly Fed to increase from -5.9 to -3.0.

US Personal Income and Outlays to Have the Final Say

Personal spending/income and Core PCE Price Index figures wrap up a busy week for the US dollar. An upward trend in spending/income and the Core PCE Price Index could reduce bets on a Q1 2024 Fed rate hike. Rising spending/income and Sticky inflation could force the Fed to delay rate cuts to curb spending and dampen inflationary pressures.

Economists forecast personal income and spending to increase by 0.4% (Oct: 0.2%) and 0.3% (Oct: 0.2%) in November. Significantly, economists expect the Core PCE Price Index to rise by 3.4% year-over-year vs. 3.5% in October.

Short-Term Forecast:

Near-term trends for the EUR/USD will hinge on consumer confidence, private consumption, and inflation trends. Investors could reverse bets on a Q1 2024 Fed rate cut if US consumer confidence and spending increase amid a sticky inflation environment. Reducing bets on a Q1 2024 Fed rate cut could tilt monetary policy divergence toward the US dollar.

EUR/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The EUR/USD held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

A EUR/USD break above the $1.09294 resistance level would support a move to the $1.10720 resistance level. A move through the $1.10720 resistance level would bring the $1.11 handle into play.

Consumer confidence, inflation, and consumption are focal points for the week.

However, a drop below the $1.08500 handle would bring the 50-day EMA and the $1.07838 support level into play. A break below the $1.07838 support level would give the bears a run at the 200-day EMA and the $1.07500 handle.

The 14-period Daily RSI at 55.52 indicates a EUR/USD move to the $1.10720 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

4-Hour Chart

EURUSD 171223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

A EUR/USD break above the $1.09294 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the $1.10720 resistance level.

However, a fall below the 50-day EMA would bring the 200-day EMA and the $1.07838 support level into play.

The 14-period 4-Hourly RSI at 52.92 indicates a EUR/USD move to the $1.10720 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

EURUSD 171223 4-Hourly Chart

