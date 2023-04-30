EUR/USD Weekly Forecast – Monetary Policy Divergence to Deliver $1.12

FXEmpire.com -

On the economic data front, it is another busy week ahead for the EUR/USD.

On Tuesday, German retail sales, euro area member states and Eurozone manufacturing PMIs, and euro area inflation kickstart the week.

Barring revisions to prelim numbers for Germany, we expect Italy and the Eurozone’s PMIs and euro area inflation to garner more interest.

On Thursday, investors will turn to the services sector and the ECB monetary policy decision. There is uncertainty over whether the ECB will deliver a 25-basis point or 50-basis point interest rate hike. Euro area core inflation could dictate the ECB move.

While the monetary policy decision will influence, the ECB press conference will also move the dial. The ECB’s outlook on inflation, the economy, and monetary policy will be the likely focal points.

On Friday, German factory orders and euro area retail sales wrap up a busy week.

While there are plenty of stats for investors to digest and the ECB monetary policy decision to consider, ECB chatter will also provide direction. ECB Executive Board members Andrea Enria (Tues), Elizabeth McCaul (Wed), and Frank Elderson (Fri) will deliver speeches.

Sticky core inflation and a 50-basis point ECB rate hike would tip the monetary policy divergence scales in favor of the EUR and support a run at $1.12.

EUR/USD Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.1025 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1087 and last week’s high of $1.10956. A return to $1.1050 would signal a bullish week. However, the ECB and the Fed need to signal monetary policy divergence in favor of the EUR to signal a run at $1.12.

In the case of a breakout week, the EUR would likely test resistance at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1158 and resistance at $1.12. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1291.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0954 in play. In the case of a data and central bank-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD would likely test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0892 and buyers at $1.0850.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0758.

EURUSD 300423 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.10019. The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.10019) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.1087) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.1158) and $1.12. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.10019) would bring the 100-day EMA ($1.09679) and S1 ($1.0954) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal and give the bears a look at sub-$1.09 Major Support Levels.

The US Week Ahead

EURUSD 300423 4 Hourly Chart

On Monday, ISM Manufacturing PMI numbers for April kickstart the week. While the headline figure will influence, investors should consider the employment and prices sub-components.

On Tuesday, JOLTs job openings will draw interest ahead of ADP nonfarm employment change and ISM Non-Manufacturing numbers on Wednesday.

Both numbers will influence as investors consider the Fed interest rate decision late in the Wednesday session.

On Thursday, jobless claims will provide direction ahead of the US Jobs Report on Friday.

While the stats will move the dial, the Fed interest rate decision will be the main event. The markets expect a 25-basis point interest rate hike. Barring a surprise Fed decision to hit the pause button, forward guidance will likely be the focal point.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is an 83.9% chance of a 25-basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday, unchanged from Friday. However, the probability of a 25-basis point interest rate hike in June rose from 23.9% to 26.8%.

Other stats include factory orders, trade data, unit labor costs, and nonfarm productivity numbers that should have a limited impact on the dollar.

