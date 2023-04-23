EUR/USD Weekly Forecast – $1.11 in the Hands of Inflation and GDP

FXEmpire.com -

On the economic data front, it is another busy week ahead for the EUR/USD.

The German economy will be in the spotlight in the first half of the week, with business and consumer sentiment figures in focus. With little else for investors to consider, the Ifo German Business Climate Index (Mon) and German GfK Consumer Sentiment (Tue) numbers will draw interest.

After the German economic indicators, investors will have to wait until Friday for a euro area data dump.

French, German, and euro area GDP numbers for Q1 and prelim April inflation figures for France, Germany, and Spain will move the dial.

Other stats include German unemployment, which should have a limited impact on the EUR.

While there are plenty of stats for investors to digest, ECB chatter will also provide direction. ECB President Christine Lagarde (Fri) and ECB Executive Board members Fabio Panetta (Mon), Andrea Enria (Tue & Wed), Luis de Guindos (Wed), and Anneli Tuominen (Wed) will deliver speeches.

It may come down to the GDP and inflation figures on Friday, with sticky core inflation putting a 50-basis point ECB interest rate hike on the table.

EUR/USD Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0966 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1022. A move through last week’s high of $1.09998 would signal a bullish week. However, economic indicators from the euro area would need to impress, and the US Core PCE Price Index and Q1 GDP numbers to disappoint to support a breakout week.

In the case of a breakout week, the EUR would likely test resistance at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1056 and resistance at $1.11. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1147.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0932 into play. In the case of a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD would likely test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0875 and buyers at $1.0850.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0784.

EURUSD 230423 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.09601. The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.09601) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.1022) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.1056) and $1.11. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.09601) would bring S1 ($1.0932) and the 100-day EMA ($1.09250) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Week Ahead

EURUSD 230423 4 Hourly Chart

Consumer confidence figures kickstart the week on Tuesday. A slide to sub-100 would move the dial. Views on the labor market, income prospects, and buying intentions are likely focal points.

Core durable goods orders will draw interest on Wednesday ahead of Q1 GDP and jobless claims figures on Thursday. The numbers from Thursday will likely influence sentiment toward the Fed’s interest rate decision in May.

However, core PCE price index figures on Friday will be pivotal. Sticky inflation would cement a May interest rate hike and push bets on a June move.

Other stats include housing sector data, personal spending, finalized consumer sentiment, and Chicago PMI numbers. However, we don’t expect these indicators to influence.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.