EUR/USD Uncertainty Looms Ahead of ECB Interest Rate Decision

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD Highlights

Uncertainty surrounds ECB rate hike decision

Inflation rate exceeds ECB target

Euro weakens against the dollar

EUR/USD Overview

The Euro is slightly weaker against the U.S. Dollar on Tuesday due to uncertainty surrounding the European Central Bank’s upcoming interest rate decision on Thursday. In the weeks leading up to the decision, traders had been factoring in a 50 basis point rate increase.

However, as the date of the decision draws closer, the general consensus is now indicating that the rate increase will only be 25 basis points. This expectation aligns with the Federal Reserve’s anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point hike on Wednesday.

At 10:55 GMT, the EUR/USD is trading 1.0959, down 0.0018 or -0.16%. On Monday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) settled at $101.26, down $0.43 or -0.42%.

Eurozone’s April Inflation Exceeds Target

The euro zone’s headline inflation rate rose to 7% in April, exceeding the European Central Bank’s target and remaining high despite a surprise slowdown in core price growth, which fell from 5.7% in March to 5.6% in April.

Analysts Debate ECB’s Rate Hike

This comes just before the ECB’s announcement of a monetary policy decision on Thursday, leaving analysts debating whether to hike by 50 or 25 basis points. The slowing core price growth may push the ECB toward a compromise rate hike of 25 basis points.

Euro Zone’s Economy Growth Disappoints

The euro zone’s economy grew by 0.1% in Q1 2023, below market expectations, and despite consistent rate increases, inflation remains high. The International Monetary Fund predicts that headline inflation will not reach the ECB’s target until 2025.

Technical Analysis

Daily EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is straddling the daily pivot at 1.0965. This supports our conclusion that the longer-term trend is decisively higher, but the short-term trend is weak.

Since the main trend is up, we’re looking for buyers to return on a test of 1.0965. If enough buyers re-emerge on the move then we could see the start of a near-term rally into the nearest resistance (R1) at 1.1141.

If the short-term selling is strong enough to take out the pivot then look for a possible acceleration to the downside with the support (S1) at 1.0834 the next likely target.

PIVOT – 1.0965 R1 – 1.1141 S1 – 1.0834 R2 – 1.1177

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.