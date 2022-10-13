EUR/USD to Target a Return to $0.98 on Softer US Inflation Numbers

FXEmpire.com -

It was a quiet start to the European session for the EUR/USD. Finalized German inflation figures for September drew interest. The markets were looking for revisions, which could cement a 75-basis point ECB rate hike in November.

Germany’s annual inflation rate accelerated from 7.9% to 10.0% in September, which was in line with prelim numbers.

According to Destatis,

While fuel and food prices pushed prices higher, the end of the 9-euro ticket and fuel discount period also contributed to higher prices.

Transport prices increased 14.0% year-over-year, compared with 3.8% in August.

Energy product prices surged by 43.9% in September, compared with September 2021, up from 35.6% in August.

Food prices increased by 18.7% in September, compared with the same month one year earlier. In August, food prices were up 16.6%.

Prices of goods increased 17.2% on September 2021, with prices for services up 3.6%.

While the numbers delivered EUR support, the US CPI report will be the key focal point.

ECB member commentary will also influence the EUR/USD pair. ECB President Lagarde and ECB member Fabio Panetta will participate in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting. Frank Elderson will deliver a pre-recorded message today.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up 0.02% to $0.97045. A mixed morning saw the EUR/ rise to a high of $0.97221 before falling to a low of $.96853. EURUSD 131022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $0.9702 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.9736. Despite today’s stats, US CPI numbers will need to be weak, and ECB President Lagarde will need to deliver hawkish comments to support a breakout from the Wednesday high of $0.97351.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will take a run at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.9769 and $0.98. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.9827.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9668 into play. In the case of an extended sell-off, the EUR/USD pair would likely test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9634 and support at $0.96.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9567. EURUSD 131022 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.97569. The 50-day EMA fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA sliding back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A EUR/USD move through R1 ($0.9736) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($0.97569) and R2 ($0.9769). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($0.97569) would leave the EUR/USD under pressure. The 200-day EMA sits at $0.98745.

The US Session

EURUSD 131022 4 Hourly Chart

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar, with the US CPI report as the focal point. We expect EUR/USD sensitivity to the numbers, with a pickup in inflation likely to pressure the Fed to deliver two 75-basis point rate hikes before the end of the year.

While the weekly jobless claims will likely play second fiddle to the CPI report, FOMC member chatter will also influence.

Ahead of the US CPI report, the probability of a 75-basis point rate hike in November stood at 84.8% and 28.6% in December.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.