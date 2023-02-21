EUR/USD to Target a Return to $1.07 on German Business Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

It is another busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. On the economic data front, finalized German and Italian inflation figures for January will draw interest. Upward revisions to prelim figures would likely move the dial.

However, German Ifo Business Climate Index numbers for February will likely have more influence on the EUR/USD. In February, the German private sector returned to growth according to prelim PMI numbers, thanks to a sharp pickup in service sector activity. The Business Climate Index would need to reflect improving business conditions.

Economists forecast the Ifo Business Climate Index to increase from 90.2 to 91.2 in February.

After the latest PMI numbers, investors need to monitor ECB member speeches. However, with no Executive board members on the calendar to speak, commentary with the media will need consideration. ECB members will need to discuss post-March moves to draw interest.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD was up 0.14% to $1.06585. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to a low of $1.06423 before rising to a high of $1.06640.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 220223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0660 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0682 and the Tuesday high of $1.06983. A return to $1.0680 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need today’s stats and the Fed minutes to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0721. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0782.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0621 in play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0550. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0599 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0538.

EURUSD 220223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.06954). Following the bearish cross on Wednesday, the 50-day EMA pulled further back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA closing in on the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.0682) and the 50-day EMA ($1.06954) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.0721) and the 200-day EMA ($1.07255). A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.06954) would leave the Major Support Levels in play.

The US Session

EURUSD 220223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a relatively quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators for investors to consider today. The lack of stats will leave the Fed in the spotlight. Late in the US session, the FOMC meeting minutes will draw plenty of interest.

Following the latest round of US economic indicators and hawkish Fed chatter, the markets will dissect the minutes to gauge how far the Fed is willing to go. FOMC member chatter will also influence the dollar, with FOMC member Williams speaking late in the session.

