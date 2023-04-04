EUR/USD to Target $1.10 on German Trade and US JOLTs Job Openings

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. German trade data will draw interest this morning. Economists forecast a trade surplus of €17.0 billion, widening from €16.7 billion.

Following the German manufacturing PMI decline in March, better-than-expected numbers would support a EUR/USD breakout. However, OPEC-fueled inflationary jitters could limit the impact of the trade data this morning.

Other stats include Spanish unemployment figures that will likely have a muted impact on the EUR.

Investors should also consider ECB member speeches, with the German economy in focus. However, no ECB Executive Board members are due to speak today, leaving chatter with the media to influence.

The ECB will release the Consumer Expectations Survey results, which should move the dial.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was down 0.04% to $1.08911. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.09098 before falling to a low of $1.08884.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 040423 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0867 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0945. A move through the Monday high of $1.09166 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD needs hawkish ECB chatter and hotter-than-expected trade data to support a pre-US session breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0995. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1123.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0817 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.08 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0738. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0610.

EURUSD 040423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.08331). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.08331) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0945) to give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.0995) and $1.10. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.08331) would bring S1 ($1.0817) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 040423 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a relatively busy day on the US economic calendar. The US JOLTs Job Openings report and factory orders will be in focus. However, barring a sharp decline in factory orders, the JOLTs Job Openings report should have more impact ahead of the ADP nonfarm employment change (Wed) and US Jobs Report (Fri).

Investors should also monitor Fed chatter on monetary policy and the US economy.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

