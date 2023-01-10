EUR/USD to Target $1.0750 to Bring $1.08 into View on Hawkish ECB Chatter

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet day for the EUR/USD. Retail sales figures from Italy will draw interest early in the European session. With elevated inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors will want to assess the impact on consumption midway through Q4.

Retail sales rose in Germany and France in November, with softening inflation supporting a pickup in spending. However, inflation in Italy has held steady in recent months, which may affect consumption. Economists forecast a 0.9% decline in November to follow a 0.4% fall in October.

While the stats will draw interest, ECB member chatter will continue to have more impact on the EUR. With the markets betting on the Fed taking its foot off the gas, hawkish ECB chatter would support further upside near term, though concerns over the economic outlook will grow as the ECB looks to bring inflation to target.

No ECB members are due to speak today, leaving investors to monitor chatter with the media.

On Tuesday, Isabel Schnabel talked about raising interest rates further, reportedly saying, “Inflation won’t subside by itself.” Schnabel also stated that interest rates need to rise significantly at a steady pace to reach levels sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to the 2% target.

While no ECB members are due to speak, the ECB Economic Bulletin pre-releases will draw attention ahead of the Economic Bulletin release on Thursday. The ECB will release a report on the impact of higher energy prices on services and goods consumption in the euro area.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up 0.08% to $1.07414. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.07318 before rising to a high of $1.07431.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 110123 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0735 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0758 and the Tuesday high of $1.07594. A return to $1.0750 would signal a bullish session. ECB member chatter would need to be hawkish to support a pre-US CPI Report breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test resistance at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0782. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0830.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0710 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0650. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0687 should limit the downside.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0640.

EURUSD 110123 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.06512). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.06512) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0758) to target R2 ($1.0782). However, a fall through S1 ($1.0710) would give the bears a run at S2 ($1.0687) and the 50-day ($1.06512). A fall through the 50-day EMA would signal a shift in sentiment.

The US Session

EURUSD 110123 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with no material stats for investors to consider.

The lack of stats will leave the EUR/USD in the hands of FOMC member chatter and market risk sentiment. Fed Chair Powell refrained from discussing policy on Tuesday, leaving investors flat-footed. With the US CPI Report out on Thursday, hopes of another leg down on inflation should support the EUR/USD.

According to the FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point interest rate hike stood at 76.7% this morning. A hotter-than-expected CPI report on Thursday could tilt the scales toward a 50-basis point move.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

