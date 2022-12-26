EUR/USD to Target $1.07 on US Inflation and Risk-On Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day for the EUR/USD on the economic calendar. There are no economic indicators from the euro area for the markets to consider today.

While there is a lack of stats, the European markets reopen after the holidays, which should deliver early EUR/USD support.

Despite the Fed’s hawkish stance, the latest round of economic indicators from the Eurozone has painted a less gloomy picture of the economy and outlook. By contrast, US economic indicators have sent mixed signals. Significantly, the latest Core PCE Price Index figures could allow the Fed to take its foot off the gas.

The quiet session will leave investors to consider the monetary policy road ahead. More favorable economic conditions across the euro area would allow the ECB to tackle inflation more aggressively.

However, no ECB members are speaking today, leaving investors to second guess how ECB members will digest the latest stats.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.05% to $1.06395. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $1.06293 before rising to a high of $1.06400.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 271222 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0622 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0649. A return to $1.0640 would support a bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0663. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0705.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0607 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.055. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0580 should limit the downside.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0538.

EURUSD 271222 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.06073). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.06073) would support a move through R1 ($1.0649) to target R2 ($1.0663) and $1.07. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.06073) would signal a fall through S1 ($1.0607) to bring S2 ($1.0580) and the 100-day EMA ($1.05599) into view. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.04400.

The US Session

EURUSD 271222 4-Hourly Chart

It is a relatively busy day ahead, with the US housing sector and trade data in focus. Barring a marked widening in the US trade deficit, the housing sector numbers will likely have more influence.

While mortgage rates are trending downwards, application demand has been weak, weighed by recession fears. Falling prices, weak demand, and elevated mortgage rates are negatives for the sector.

Following the holidays and last week’s US economic indicators, investors need to monitor any FOMC member commentary. The markets are looking for a response to the latest private sector PMIs and inflation figures.

