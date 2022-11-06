EUR/USD to Face Strong Resistance at Parity with German Stats in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy day for the EUR/USD on the economic calendar. German industrial production numbers for September will be in the spotlight ahead of Eurozone investor confidence figures.

While the markets have accepted Germany’s economic woes, another fall in production would test support for the EUR/USD at current levels. Economists have forecast a 0.2% increase that would partially reverse a 0.8% slide in August.

Economists also forecast a modest improvement in investor confidence, though not enough to move the dial.

Other stats include construction PMI numbers from Germany, Italy, France, and the Eurozone that should have a muted impact on the EUR/USD.

ECB member chatter also needs monitoring. Members Panetta and Enria will speak today. The markets will look for comments vis-a-vis the economic outlook, inflation, and ECB monetary policy.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will also deliver a pre-recorded message. However, the pre-recorded message relates to ‘a legislative framework enabling a digital euro for citizens and business,’ which will likely leave monetary policy on the sidelines.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.32% to $0.99257. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD fall to an early low of $0.99001 before rising to a high of $0.99469.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 071122 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $0.9889 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0035. Hawkish ECB member chatter and upbeat German industrial production figures should support a return to parity.

In the case of another extended rally, the bulls will likely take a run at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0113. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0337.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9811 into play. In the case of an extended sell-off, the EUR/USD pair would likely test support at $0.9750 but avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9665.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9441.

EURUSD 071122 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 200-day EMA ($0.98718). The 50-day EMA converged on the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A bullish cross of the 50-day EMA through the 200-day EMA would signal a return to parity. However, a EUR/USD fall through the EMAs would bring S1 ($0.9811) into view.

The US Session

EURUSD 071122 4 Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar.

Following Friday’s jobs report, no economic indicators are due, leaving the markets to respond further to the stats.

While there are no stats, FOMC member chatter needs consideration. Members Mester and Collins speak late in the US session. With the markets raising bets of a Fed pivot, hawkish comments would test EUR/USD appetite.

