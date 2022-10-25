EUR/USD Targets a Return to Parity as Hawkish Fed Bets Subside

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet session for the EUR/USD, with French consumer confidence and unemployment figures in the spotlight. However, barring particularly weak numbers, we don’t expect today’s stats to have a material bearing on tomorrow’s ECB monetary policy decision and forward guidance.

A pickup in French consumer confidence and a fall in unemployment would provide some early EUR/USD support.

Economists forecast the Consumer Confidence Index to fall from 79 to 77 in October and for French unemployment to rise by 7k in September. Unemployment fell by 1k in August.

The September consumer confidence numbers may have already reflected the doom and gloom for consumers.

On Tuesday, the Ifo Business Climate Index slipped from 84.4 to 84.3, supported by an unexpected rise in the expectations sub-component. Despite the ECB’s monetary policy goals and the likely recession, the Business Expectations sub-Index rose from 75.3 to 75.6.

On the ECB calendar, no members are due to deliver speeches, leaving the markets to consider tomorrow’s policy decision. The markets have priced in a 75-basis point rate hike. But, with the ECB providing little detail beyond Thursday, tomorrow’s ECB President Lagarde press conference will be material.

Easing bets of a hawkish Fed move in December would bring the Fed and the ECB more in line, supporting a EUR/USD return to parity.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.02% to $0.99601. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $0.99672 before falling to a low of $0.9952. EURUSD 261022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $0.9929 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0010. Following the weak numbers from the US on Tuesday, market sentiment towards the Fed and ECB policy moves will be the key drivers, which should leave the EUR/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely take a run at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0058. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0187.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9881 into play. In the case of an extended sell-off, the EUR/USD pair would likely test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9800.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9672. EURUSD 261022 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 200-day EMA ($0.98523). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, after Monday’s bullish cross, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

Avoiding the 200-day EMA ($0.98483) would support a move through R1 ($1.0010) to target R2 ($1.0058). However, a fall through S1 ($0.9881) would bring the 200-day EMA ($0.98523) into play. EURUSD 261022 4 Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with trade and housing sector data in focus. Another set of weak housing sector numbers could give the Fed more food for thought and reason to take its foot off the gas.

However, no FOMC members will speak to guide the markets following today’s stats. The FOMC blackout period started on Saturday and will extend until November 3.

Going into the Wednesday session, the FedWatch Tool had the probability of November and December rate hikes at 93.7% and 49.5%, respectively. One week ago, the likelihood of a 75-basis point hike in December stood at 64.3%.

