EUR/USD Target Remains $1.05 with Inflation and Lagarde in Focus

It is a busy day for the EUR/USD on the economic calendar. Car registration numbers will draw interest going into the European session.

While the numbers for September were impressive, the ongoing energy crisis and economic uncertainty remain headwinds for registrations. Today’s figures will likely influence the EUR/USD more than usual.

Later in the session, finalized October inflation figures for the Eurozone will also influence. We expect upward revisions to have more impact on the EUR/USD.

Following today’s stats, ECB President Christine Lagarde will also speak. However, barring a deviation from recently hawkish commentary, the impact on the EUR/USD will likely be muted.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up 0.01% to $1.03943. The EUR/USD fell to a low of $1.03882 before steadying.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 171122 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0388 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0445. Upbeat car registration numbers and an upward revision to inflation figures would support a bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely take a run at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0495. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0603.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0337 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.03 and Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0280.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0172.

EURUSD 171122 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.02146). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA ($1.02146) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0445) to bring $1.05 into play. However, a fall through S1 ($1.0337) would bring S2 ($1.0280) and the 50-day EMA ($1.02146) into view. The 200-day EMA sits at $1.00031.

The US Session

EURUSD 171122 4 Hourly Chart

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar, with the weekly jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing numbers due.

Barring an unexpected jump in jobless claims, the Philly Fed figures will likely have more influence. We expect the markets to look beyond the headline figure, with sub-components, including the Employment Index, to provide direction.

With the probability of a 75-basis point December rate hike sitting at 14.6% despite the upbeat consumption numbers, FOMC members will also need monitoring. FOMC members Bowman, Bullard, and Mester will speak later today.

