EUR/USD Takes a Dive on the Projections and a Data Dependent ECB

The EUR and the ECB were in the spotlight today. Today, the ECB hiked interest rates by 75 basis points to 1.25%, the deposit rate by 75 basis points to 0.75%, and the marginal lending facility by 75 basis points to 1.50%.

With the policy decision more hawkish than expected, the market attention shifted to ECB President Lagarde and the ECB press conference.

Salient points from the press conference included,

Data-dependent policy decisions going forward.

Inflation projections revised up, supporting the ECB’s front loading.

Slowdown in euro area economic growth. ECB expects the economy to stagnate in late 2022 and early 2023. The economy to grow 0.9% in 2023.

High energy prices constrain purchasing power and economic activity.

0.8% growth in Q2 2022, due to strong consumer spending stemming from the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

Businesses suffered from high energy costs while supply chain disruption eased.

Economy should slow down substantially over H2 2022. There are four reasons for the negative outlook: Gas supply disruption. Demand for services to lose steam in the coming months Weaker global demand stemming from tightening monetary policy elsewhere. Uncertainty remains high and confidence is falling sharply.

Weaker economy is likely to lead to an increase in the unemployment rate.

Depreciation of the EUR has added to the build-up of inflationary pressure.

High energy costs feeding through to all sectors.

Risk assessment

Risk to growth primarily on the downside near term.

Long lasting war in Ukraine remains a significant risk to growth.

Supply-side constraints could worsen with energy and food costs staying higher.

Risks to the inflation outlook are primarily on the upside due to energy supply.

Expect to lift interest rates further on a meeting-to-meeting basis.

Data-dependent and front loading references hit the EUR through the ECB press conference.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.38% to $0.99633.

In response to the monetary policy decision and statement, the EUR rose to a high of $1.00299. However, through the ECB press conference and before the Q&A, the EUR/USD slid to a low of $0.99575. EURUSD 080922 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $0.9963 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0050.

In the event of an extended rally, the EUR/USD pair could test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0098 and resistance at $1.0100. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0234. However, the ECB President Lagarde press conference leaves monetary policy divergence in favor of the dollar.

A fall through the pivot would see the EUR/USD test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9914. However, barring a Fed Chair Powell-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9827. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9691. EURUSD 080922 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.99672. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA eased back from the 200-day EMA to deliver mixed signals.

A EUR/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($0.99672) and the 100-day EMA ($1.00077) would give the bulls a run at R1 ($1.0050) and the 200-day EMA ($1.00841).

However, a fallback from the 50-day EMA would bring the Major Support Levels and sub-$0.99 into play. EURUSD 080922 4-Hourly Chart

