EUR/USD Takes a Dive on the Projections and a Data Dependent ECB
The EUR and the ECB were in the spotlight today. Today, the ECB hiked interest rates by 75 basis points to 1.25%, the deposit rate by 75 basis points to 0.75%, and the marginal lending facility by 75 basis points to 1.50%.
With the policy decision more hawkish than expected, the market attention shifted to ECB President Lagarde and the ECB press conference.
Salient points from the press conference included,
- Data-dependent policy decisions going forward.
- Inflation projections revised up, supporting the ECB’s front loading.
- Slowdown in euro area economic growth. ECB expects the economy to stagnate in late 2022 and early 2023. The economy to grow 0.9% in 2023.
- High energy prices constrain purchasing power and economic activity.
- 0.8% growth in Q2 2022, due to strong consumer spending stemming from the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
- Businesses suffered from high energy costs while supply chain disruption eased.
- Economy should slow down substantially over H2 2022. There are four reasons for the negative outlook:
- Gas supply disruption.
- Demand for services to lose steam in the coming months
- Weaker global demand stemming from tightening monetary policy elsewhere.
- Uncertainty remains high and confidence is falling sharply.
- Weaker economy is likely to lead to an increase in the unemployment rate.
- Depreciation of the EUR has added to the build-up of inflationary pressure.
- High energy costs feeding through to all sectors.
Risk assessment
- Risk to growth primarily on the downside near term.
- Long lasting war in Ukraine remains a significant risk to growth.
- Supply-side constraints could worsen with energy and food costs staying higher.
- Risks to the inflation outlook are primarily on the upside due to energy supply.
- Expect to lift interest rates further on a meeting-to-meeting basis.
Data-dependent and front loading references hit the EUR through the ECB press conference.
EUR/USD Price Action
At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.38% to $0.99633.
In response to the monetary policy decision and statement, the EUR rose to a high of $1.00299. However, through the ECB press conference and before the Q&A, the EUR/USD slid to a low of $0.99575.
Technical Indicators
The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $0.9963 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0050.
In the event of an extended rally, the EUR/USD pair could test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0098 and resistance at $1.0100. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0234. However, the ECB President Lagarde press conference leaves monetary policy divergence in favor of the dollar.
A fall through the pivot would see the EUR/USD test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9914. However, barring a Fed Chair Powell-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9827. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9691.
Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.99672. The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA eased back from the 200-day EMA to deliver mixed signals.
A EUR/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($0.99672) and the 100-day EMA ($1.00077) would give the bulls a run at R1 ($1.0050) and the 200-day EMA ($1.00841).
However, a fallback from the 50-day EMA would bring the Major Support Levels and sub-$0.99 into play.
