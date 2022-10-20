EUR/USD Still at Risk of Sub-$0.97 on Geopolitics and Monetary Policy

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet Thursday session for the EUR/USD, with no economic indicators from the Eurozone for the markets to consider early in the European session. The lack of stats will leave the EUR/USD pair firmly in the hands of central bank chatter and market risk sentiment.

Late in the day, flash Eurozone consumer confidence figures for October will draw interest. Economists forecast a deterioration in consumer confidence, which would be EUR/USD negative. However, the numbers are unlikely to influence the ECB and its commitment to bring inflation back to target.

German wholesale inflation figures delivered EUR support on Thursday, with the producer price index up 45.8%, year-over-year. The annual rate of wholesale inflation held steady versus forecasts of a softer 44.7%. However, in contrast to the Fed, the ECB has remained coy about its plans beyond the October policy move.

Updates from the EU Leaders Summit and ECB member chatter will provide direction today. On Thursday, disagreements over caps on gas prices and spending plans reflected the dark side of the euro area.

Failure to agree on key issues could see the EUR come under fire. The ECB and member states will have to work together to combat the energy crisis and tackle inflation.

However, from the ECB, no ECB members are on the ECB calendar to deliver speeches, leaving the EUR/USD in the hands of any chatter with the media.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up 0.04% to $0.97851. A range-bound start to the session saw the EUR fall to a low of $0.97771 before rising to a high of $0.97887. EURUSD 211022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $0.9794 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.9833 and $0.9850. Updates from the EU Leaders Summit and central bank chatter will influence ahead of today’s consumer confidence numbers.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely take a run at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.9885 and $0.99. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.9976.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9742 in play. In the case of an extended sell-off, the EUR/USD pair would likely test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9703 and support at $0.97.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9612. EURUSD 211022 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits at the 50-day EMA ($0.97846). The 50-day EMA flattened on the 100-day EMA, while the 100-day EMA narrowed to the 200-day EMA, delivering mixed signals.

A EUR/USD breakout from the 100-day EMA ($0.97945) would support a move through R1 ($0.9833) to target the 200-day EMA ($0.98504) and R2 ($0.9885). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.97846) would bring S1 ($0.9742) into play. EURUSD 211022 4 Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with no economic indicators for the markets to consider. The lack of stats will leave the dollar in the hands of FOMC member chatter and market risk sentiment.

FOMC member Williams will speak later today. With the markets resigned to a 75-basis point rate hike in November, the focus remains on the December move. According to the FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 75-basis point December hike sits at 77.0%, up from 61.6% one week ago.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.