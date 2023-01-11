EUR/USD Return to $1.08 Hinged on US CPI Report and Jobless Claims

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day for the EUR/USD. There are no economic indicators from the euro area to provide direction through the European session. The lack of stats will leave the EUR/USD in the hands of inflation data from China and market risk sentiment ahead of the European session.

While there are no stats to consider, the ECB will release the Economic Bulletin early in the European session. Key areas of focus will be the current economic environment, the inflation and economic outlook, and how the ECB views monetary policy affecting inflation and the euro area economy.

While the latest round of economic indicators has painted a less gloomy picture and inflationary pressures have softened, plenty of uncertainty remains.

ECB members have remained hawkish, supporting further tightening near term as inflation remains elevated.

This week, Isabel Schnabel talked about raising interest rates further, reportedly saying, “Inflation won’t subside by itself.” Schnabel also stated that interest rates need to rise significantly at a steady pace to reach levels sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to the 2% target.

However, no ECB members are due to speak today, leaving investors to monitor chatter with the media ahead of the US CPI Report.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.01% to $1.07552. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.07581 before falling to a low of $1.07484.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 120123 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0753 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0780. A move through the Wednesday high of $1.07763 would signal a bullish session. The ECB Economic Bulletin would have to be EUR-friendly to support a pre-US CPI Report breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test resistance at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0804. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0855.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0729 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.07. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0702 should limit the downside.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0651.

EURUSD 120123 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.06719). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.06719) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0780) to target R2 ($1.0804). However, a fall through S1 ($1.0729) would give the bears a run at S2 ($1.0702) and the 50-day ($1.06719). A fall through the 50-day EMA would signal a shift in sentiment.

The US Session

EURUSD 120123 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar, with US jobless claims and the all-important CPI report in focus.

Both reports will draw interest. Initial jobless claims at sub-200k and a hotter-than-expected US CPI Report could reignite bets of a 50-basis point Fed interest rate hike in February.

While the numbers will move the dial, FOMC member chatter also needs monitoring. FOMC member Harker speaks today. Hawkish commentary and hawk-friendly stats will fuel demand for the dollar and sink the EUR/USD.

