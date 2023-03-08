EUR/USD Remains at Risk of Sub-$1.05 ahead of the US Jobs Report

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for the EUR/USD. Following a mixed set of numbers from Germany this week, the jury is out on how high the ECB is willing to go to bring inflation to target.

Contrasting economic indicators from the euro area and the US and hawkish Fed Chair Powell testimony have tilted the monetary policy divergence scales in favor of the dollar.

On Wednesday, ECB President Lagarde continued to signal the ECB’s commitment to tame inflation. However, with the US economy running hot and unemployment at 3.4%, another hot US Jobs Report could push Fed policy expectations yet higher at the expense of the EUR/USD.

With no economic indicators for investors to consider, investors need to monitor ECB member speeches. However, no ECB Executive Board Members are on the Calendar, leaving commentary with the media to draw interest.

EUR/USD Price Action

This morning, the EUR/USD was up 0.07% to $1.05498. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.05533 before easing back.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 090323 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $1.0547 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0569 and the Wednesday high of $1.05739. A return to $1.0550 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need hawkish ECB chatter and US stats to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0596 and resistance at $1.06. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0646.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0519 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0450. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0497 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0447.

EURUSD 090323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bearish signals. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.06058). The 50-day EMA slid back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.0569) would give the bulls a run at R2 (1.0596) and the 50-day EMA ($1.06058). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.06058) would leave S1 ($1.0519) in play. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

EURUSD 090323 4-Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quieter day on the US economic calendar. Following the better-than-expected ADP nonfarm employment change and JOLTs Job Openings on Wednesday, the focus will turn to the jobless claims report.

Economists forecast initial jobless claims to rise from 190k to 195k, which would continue to signal tight labor market conditions.

Following two days of Fed Chair Powell testimony, investors should also monitor FOMC member chatter ahead of the blackout period that begins on March 11.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.