EUR/USD Remains at Risk of a Return to Sub-$1.05 on Policy Divergence

It is a busy day ahead for the EUR/USD. Business and consumer confidence figures will be in focus, along with consumer expectation numbers for February.

We expect the business and consumer survey and the consumer inflation expectation numbers to draw more interest. Forecasts are for the business and consumer survey index to rise from 99.9 to 101.0.

Following mixed numbers from the Eurozone last week, the EUR/USD would need positive stats today to avoid a further pullback. Consumer sentiment is likely a key consideration for the ECB in considering the economic outlook.

In the latest ECB Economic Bulletin, the ECB noted that rising wage growth and declining energy price inflation should ease the loss of purchasing power and support consumption. Consumer confidence would need to improve to support the ECB’s outlook on consumption.

After the latest round of euro area stats, investors need to monitor ECB member speeches. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane will give a lecture on Macro-Financial Stability in the EU. Additionally, investors should monitor ECB Executive Board member commentary with the media.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD was flat at $1.05445. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.05600 before easing back.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 270223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0565 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0594 and the Friday high of $1.06143. A return to $1.06 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need the stats and the ECB chatter to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0643. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0722.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0516 in play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.0450. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0487 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0409.

EURUSD 270223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.06397). The 50-day EMA slid back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.0594) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.06397) and R2 ($1.0643). A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.06397) would leave the Major Support Levels in play.

The US Session

EURUSD 270223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busy day on the US economic calendar. Core durable goods orders for January will be in the spotlight. Following the latest round of US stats, better-than-expected core durable goods orders would further fuel expectations of a more aggressive Fed interest rate trajectory to bring inflation under control.

Pending home sales figures for January will also draw interest. However, US mortgage rates fell from October to January, which drove demand. In contrast, US mortgage rates have shot up in recent weeks, fueled by the shift in sentiment toward Fed monetary policy that has weighed on mortgage applications.

Following the latest Core PCE Price Index numbers, investors should also monitor FOMC member chatter. Hawkish Fed chatter would place the EUR/USD under more pressure.

