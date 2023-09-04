EUR/USD Prices Forecast: German Economy’s Wobble Echoes in the Euro Zone

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Euro edging higher despite low U.S. trading volumes.

Germany’s economic decline dampens Euro zone sentiment.

German trade shifts, signaling Q3 challenges.

Euro’s Subtle Climb Amid U.S. Economic Signals

The EUR/USD experienced a mild upturn against the U.S. Dollar on Monday. With U.S. banks observing a holiday, trading volumes remained subdued. This tepid activity underscores the market’s processing of the recent U.S. jobs data.

Released on Friday, the data presented mixed signals: while job growth accelerated in August, unemployment hit 3.8% and wage growth decelerated. Additionally, job figures were revised downwards for June and July by 110,000.

Reflecting the mixed nature of this report, the financial community’s popular “Goldilocks” metaphor seems fitting, suggesting a neither too hot nor too cold economic situation. Current market sentiments anticipate a 93% likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates this month, with a significant tilt towards no rate hikes for the year.

Euro Zone’s Morale Dips, Spotlight on Germany

Domestic sentiments within the Euro zone have soured, largely driven by Germany’s faltering economy. A recent survey released on Monday pointed to a decline in the Sentix index for the Euro zone, slipping to -21.5 in September from its previous -18.9 in August. Germany’s deteriorating economic landscape, as emphasized by Sentix Managing Director Manfred Huebner, is not only reminiscent of the initial COVID-19 lockdown phase in July 2020 but also harks back to the lows of the 2008/2009 financial downturn. Huebner attributes this slump to a combination of political missteps and the ongoing energy crisis.

German Trade Dynamics Under Scrutiny

In terms of trade, Germany’s July export figures declined by a modest 0.9%, contrary to the anticipated 1.5% dip, indicating a dwindling global demand. Once a robust pillar, trade now poses challenges for the German economy. Several factors are at play: disruptions in the supply chain, an evolvingglobal market and China’s shift towards in-house production. Meanwhile, Germany saw a rise in imports by 1.4% in July, leading to a trade surplus of 15.9 billion euros. However, the cumulative impact of weakened retail sales and export data for July suggests a shaky start to Q3 for Germany.

Short-term Forecast

The immediate economic horizon appears bearish. With Germany’s economy wobbling, its ramifications for the Euro zone are evident. Concurrently, the U.S.’s mixed economic indicators warrant cautious optimism. As global economic frailties persist, especially in pivotal economies like Germany, it remains essential for investors to navigate with prudence.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour EUR/USD

The current 4-hour price of EUR/USD is at 1.0798, unchanged from the previous 4-hour mark. It’s below both the 200-4H moving average (1.0951) and the 50-4H moving average (1.0836), indicating a bearish trend. The 14-4H RSI stands at 40.75, suggesting slightly weakened momentum. While it’s not in the oversold territory, it’s leaning that way.

The price is hovering just above the main support area (1.0772 to 1.0766) and below the main resistance area (1.1042 to 1.1065). Given these factors, the current market sentiment for EUR/USD on the 4-hour chart seems bearish.

