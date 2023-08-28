EUR/USD Prices Forecast: Euro Edges Up as Powell, Lagarde Reaffirm 2% Inflation Target

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Central banks Chiefs uphold 2% inflation goal.

Post-pandemic global inflation surge observed.

Euro shows potential for short-term rebound.

Euro’s Subtle Climb Amid Central Bank Decisions

The Euro experienced a slight uptick against the U.S. Dollar early this week, as market participants gauged potential monetary shifts following the statements of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB’s Christine Lagarde at the recent Jackson Hole Symposium.

Central Banks Stand Firm on 2% Inflation Target

Speculation surrounding potential adjustments to the longstanding 2% inflation aim of both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank was quelled by the unequivocal stances of their respective leaders. Both Powell and Lagarde asserted that the target remains unchanged and is pivotal for future monetary policy decisions.

Global Inflation Challenges Post-Pandemic

The world witnessed a notable inflation surge post-pandemic, primarily fueled by heightened demand juxtaposed with supply chain disruptions and labor market challenges. Despite decisive rate hikes by prominent central banks, inflation rates in both Europe and the U.S. hover above the desired 2% mark.

Lagarde’s Perspective on Shifting Inflation Goals

Addressing the concept of adjusting the inflation aim, Lagarde expressed her reluctance. She metaphorically conveyed the importance of consistent rules throughout the “game” of monetary policy. She emphasized that shifting the inflation target might jeopardize the stability of inflationary expectations.

Short-Term Forecast

In light of central banks’ firm stance on inflation targets amidst enduring global inflation, there’s a cautious yet promising sentiment for the Euro against the Dollar. The age-old dilemma for traders and investors remains: balancing fundamental dynamics against technical indications.

While the U.S. Dollar’s ascendancy is rooted in fundamentals, technical signs hint at a possible Euro resurgence. Balancing the U.S. Dollar’s evident strength with the Euro’s near oversold status sets the stage for market turbulence. Prudence is advised, leaning slightly towards a short-term Euro recovery.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is currently trading right at the main support area of 1.0804, having marginally declined from its previous 4-hour position of 1.0808. This closely aligns the pair with its 50-4H moving average of 1.0859, indicating a bearish sentiment as it trades below this shorter-term average. The 200-4H moving average stands at 1.1005, making it a significant upward distance to cross for a bullish reversal. The 14-4H RSI is positioned at 41.43, slightly below the neutral 50 mark, signifying a weaker momentum.

With the price closely nestled at the main support and beneath both moving averages, the current sentiment leans bearish. Yet, the proximity to the support may offer a potential counter-trend rebound opportunity.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.