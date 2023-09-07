EUR/USD Prices Forecast: ECB Decisions, Yields Dictate Euro’s Near-Term Fate

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

EUR/USD dips as Euro zone borrowing costs decline.

German industrial production drop alleviates bond market.

ECB voices hint at underestimated rate hike possibility.

Euro’s Slide and the ECB’s Next Move

The EUR/USD saw a dip, testing 1.0714, a marginal drop of 0.11% by 09:00 GMT. This slide coincided with the Euro zone’s borrowing costs, which leaned downwards as inflation concerns intensify. With the European Central Bank’s (ECB) meeting on the horizon, investors are recalibrating. The market sentiments seem to be swaying towards a potential 25 bps rate hike by the ECB, even though the odds remain under 50%.

German Economy and Bond Dynamics

Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse, disclosed a sharper than anticipated drop in its industrial production for July. This news alleviated the recent bond market pressure, emphasizing the inverse relationship between bond prices and yields. Notably, Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, a key metric for the Euro zone, declined by 1.5 bps to 2.64%, snapping its four-day upward march.

Voices from the ECB and the French Bank

Bank of France’s chief, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, emphasized the criticality of the ECB’s persistent stance against inflation. His views, often mirroring the broader consensus within the ECB, drew attention. In a similar vein, ECB hawks Peter Kazimir and Klaas Knot, shortly before the bank’s week-long silence period, endorsed the idea of an ECB rate lift. They hinted that the market might be underplaying the chance of such a move.

Peripheral Dynamics and Citi’s Insights

The yield on Italy’s 10-year government bond, a bellwether for the Euro zone’s peripheral countries, receded by 1.5 bps to 4.40%. This shift saw the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields peak at 175.40 bps, its highest since July 12. Citi analysts chimed in, suggesting that yield spreads for Italy and Portugal might be undervalued based on foundational economic models.

Short-term Outlook

With the ECB’s Consumer Expectations Survey signaling rising inflation expectations over a three-year horizon, juxtaposed with waning long-term and short-term forecasts, the scene appears cautiously bearish. The combination of imminent ECB decisions, influential voices, and the bond market’s response will determine the short-term fate of the Euro.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour EUR/USD

The EUR/USD, currently at 1.0716, has shown a minute rise from its previous 4-hour price of 1.0711. The currency pair trades below both the 200-4H moving average (1.0913) and the 50-4H moving average (1.0807), indicating a bearish momentum. This sentiment is supported by the 14-4H RSI reading of 32.69, which falls into the oversold territory, hinting at weakened momentum.

The main support is set between 1.0671 and 1.0638, while the main resistance lies between 1.1042 and 1.1065. Given these indicators, the current market sentiment for EUR/USD on a 4-hour chart appears bearish.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.