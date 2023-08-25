EUR/USD Price Forecast – Jackson Hole on Everyone’s Mind

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 28.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The euro displayed a composed demeanor, exhibiting slight pessimism in early Friday trading. Investors are keenly anticipating the forthcoming Jackson Hole Symposium set for later in the day, which will feature significant speeches by key figures such as Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve and Christine Lagarde from the European Central Bank. As a result, this specific currency pair is poised to command the attention of currency traders.

It’s noteworthy that during Thursday’s trading, the currency pair underwent a trial of the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average, experiencing a noteworthy rebound that led to the formation of a hammer pattern. This price action implies that the market is inclined to find stability within this range. An added significant aspect is the alignment of the 200-Day EMA with a notable trend line, amplifying its appeal to technical traders. Given these elements, it’s unsurprising that the prevailing focus centers on consolidating the recent short-term gains.

In a broader context, there exists a leaning toward an upward breakout within this market. However, a challenge emerges in the form of the 50-Day EMA situated above, acting as a substantial resistance point. The overarching market sentiment will play a pivotal role in steering its trajectory. Bearing this in mind, if the statements made by Jerome Powell exert substantial influence and consequently breach the lower limit of Thursday’s hammer pattern and the 200-Day EMA, the potential for a decline to the 1.0650 level becomes plausible.

Monitoring the market’s oscillation between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA provides valuable insights into its general compression. Such patterns often foreshadow significant movements in either direction. Given the current absence of resolute conviction and volume in the market, this progression follows a logical course. The culmination of the Jackson Hole Symposium might function as the trigger for initiating a more substantial price movement. Until that juncture, it’s improbable that significant market activity will transpire.

In summary, the recent demeanor of the euro has been characterized by relative composure, marked by a slight negative inclination. The anticipation surrounding the speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium, involving eminent figures in central banking, underscores the importance of this particular currency pair. The recent interaction of the market with pivotal moving averages and trend lines mirrors ongoing efforts at stabilization. While prospects for an upward breakout persist, the 50-Day EMA presents a formidable obstacle. The imminent symposium could provide the impetus for a more pronounced market movement; however, until that point, subdued activity remains the likely scenario.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.