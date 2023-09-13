EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Wait for Two Big Announcements

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 14.09.23

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The euro faced a challenging day during Wednesday’s trading session, as it struggled to gain ground amidst the persistent strength of the US dollar. The prevailing market sentiment indicates that the euro’s downward trajectory may persist, with the critical 1.06 level looming as a potential destination. This price point is expected to attract considerable attention from investors and traders alike.

The focal point of the market’s attention remains firmly fixed on the looming specter of inflation, with key events just around the corner. On the horizon, we have the eagerly anticipated release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers scheduled for Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank’s announcement slated for Thursday. These impending announcements are likely to inject a considerable amount of volatility into the market, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty. Consequently, it would be wise to prepare for choppy price movements in the run-up to these pivotal events, prompting many traders to exercise caution when considering significant investments in the present market climate.

In the event of a potential euro rally, it is worth noting that the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rests at the lower boundary of a prominent channel. This EMA level holds significance due to its role in market memory and is expected to serve as a point of resistance. Therefore, a prudent approach would be to contemplate fading any rallies that may occur. However, it is crucial to stress that a substantial market upheaval is not anticipated unless an unforeseen shock disrupts the system. At present, the market seems to be confirming a downtrend, which suggests that a gradual accumulation of positions is a more favorable strategy than hastily entering with substantial position sizes.

For a notable shift in market dynamics, a breach above the 200-Day EMA is necessary. Yet, a significant transformation may only materialize when the 50-Day EMA is surpassed, potentially signaling a genuine attempt at recovery and a more substantial shift in the market’s direction.

In summary, the euro is grappling with the headwinds posed by the resurgent US dollar and the impending release of crucial economic announcements. As traders navigate the turbulence leading up to these events, the strategy of fading rallies holds appeal. Nevertheless, it is imperative to exercise caution and adopt prudent risk management practices in the current climate. While interest rates continue to be a focal point, the upward trajectory of US interest rates suggests that the US dollar will remain attractive in the foreseeable future, solidifying its status as the preferred currency of choice.

