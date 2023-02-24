EUR/USD Pressure Builds with Sub-$1.055 in View on US Inflation

FXEmpire.com -

It was a busy day start to the European session for the EUR/USD. On the economic data front, the second estimate Q4 GDP numbers for Germany and consumer confidence numbers from France and Germany drew interest.

The German economic indicators were EUR/USD negative, with the German economy contracting more than previously thought and consumer sentiment seeing a modest increase despite falling energy prices.

The German economy contracted 0.4% in Q4, down from a prelim 0.2% contraction. In Q3, the economy expanded by 0.5%. Year-over-year, the German economy grew by 0.3% versus 1.3% in Q3.

German consumer sentiment figures also disappointed, with the ECB looking for a marked pickup in sentiment to support consumption and the more optimistic economic outlook. The GfK German Consumer Climate Indicator rose from -33.8 to -30.5 in March versus a forecasted -30.4.

In France, consumer confidence deteriorated in February, with the Consumer Confidence Index falling from 83 to 82. Weaker sentiment bucked a euro area trend, where the Eurozone consumer confidence index rose from -20.7 to -19.0 in February.

In the latest ECB Economic Bulletin, the ECB noted that rising wage growth and declining energy price inflation should ease the loss of purchasing power and support consumption. Consumer confidence would need to improve to support the ECB outlook on consumption.

The stats raised question marks about the ECB policy goals for March but supported the post-March plan to take a meeting-by-meeting approach.

After the latest round of euro area stats, investors need to monitor ECB member speeches. ECB President Lagarde and Mr. Panetta are attending the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting. We expect comments from the G20 to draw plenty of interest. However, investors need guidance beyond March to influence the EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD was down 0.19% to $1.05742. A mixed start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.06143 before sliding to a low of $1.05732.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 240223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0600 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0623 and the Thursday high of $1.06278. A return to $1.0620 would signal a bullish session. However, the EUR/USD would need today’s stats and the ECB chatter to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0651. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0701.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0572 in play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.05. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0549 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0498.

EURUSD 240223 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA ($1.0561). The 50-day EMA slid back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through R1 ($1.0621) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($1.0651) and the 50-day EMA ($1.06561). A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.06626) would leave the Major Support Levels in play.

The US Session

EURUSD 240223 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busy day on the US economic calendar. Personal income, spending, and inflation will be in focus. An unexpected rise in the Core PCE Price Index would fuel bets of a more hawkish Fed. Economists forecast the Core PCE Price Index to rise by 4.3% year-over-year in January. The Index was up 4.4% in December.

Later in the session, consumer sentiment and Fed chatter will also draw interest. FOMC member Loretta Mester will deliver a post-stats speech.

