EUR/USD in the Hands of the ECB as the GBP/USD Eyes Sub-$1.16

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day start to the week for Pound. There are no UK economic indicators for the markets to consider. The lack of stats will leave the Pound in the hands of market risk sentiment and any follow-on chatter following the Jackson Hole Symposium.

There are also no scheduled Monetary Policy Committee member speeches to provide direction, leaving any comments to the media to influence.

For the EUR, it is also a quiet day on the economic calendar, with no stats from the Eurozone to guide the EUR/USD pair. From the ECB, ECB member Philip Lane is on the docket to speak this afternoon. Expect any hawkish chatter to provide further EUR support.

Ahead of the European open, reaction to Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech continued to hit risk appetite.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.56% to $1.16696.

A bearish start to the day saw the GBP/USD pair slide from an early high of $1.17347 to a low of $1.16483.

The Pound fell through the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1677. GBPUSD 290822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to move through S1 and the $1.1789 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1847 and the Friday high of $1.19008.

A pickup in market risk appetite and any hawkish BoE chatter would support a return to $1.18.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD pair could test resistance at the Friday high of $1.19008 but would likely fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1959.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.2129.

Failure to move through S1 and the pivot would see the Pound test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1619 and support at $1.16.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) at $1.1449. GBPUSD 290822 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.18510.

The 50-day pulled back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA falling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals. A further 50-day EMA pullback from the 100-day EMA would leave the support levels in play.

However, a GBP/USD move through R1 (1.1847) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.18510) and the Friday high of $1.19008. GBPUSD 290822 4-Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.26% to $0.99385. A bearish start to the day saw the EUR fall from an early high of $0.99656 to a low of $0.99141. EURUSD 290822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0000 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0054.

With no Eurozone economic indicators to consider, hawkish ECB member chatter and a pickup in appetite for riskier assets would support a return to $1.0000.

In the event of an extended rally, the EUR/USD pair could test resistance at the Friday high of $1.0090. The EUR/USD would likely fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0144.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0287.

Failure to move through the pivot would see the EUR/USD test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9910 and support at $0.9900.

However, barring an extended sell-off, the EUR/USD should steer clear of the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9857.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9713. EURUSD 290822 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.00192. The 50-day and the 100-day EMAs pulled back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A EUR/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($1.00192) would give the bulls a run at R1 ($1.0054) and the 100-day EMA ($1.00820).

However, a further pullback from the 50-day EMA would leave the Major Support Levels and sub-$0.99 in play. EURUSD 290822 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a quiet start to the week, with no US stats for the markets to consider following Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.

The lack of stats will leave the DXY in the hands of any FOMC member chatter, with the bulls eying a return to 109.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.