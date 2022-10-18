EUR/USD in the Hands of Euro Area Inflation, with Parity the Target

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy Wednesday session for the EUR/USD. Finalized Eurozone inflation figures for September will be in focus. Upward revisions would cement a 75-basis point ECB rate hike at the next meeting.

Going into this week, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane reportedly said that the ECB is being vague on its rate path trajectory. The vagueness allows the ECB to move based on the latest data. However, the uncertainty over how far the ECB will go has left the EUR/USD short of parity. Forward guidance beyond a baked-in October 75-basis point hike would move the dial.

Following today’s economic indicators, no ECB members are on the ECB calendar to deliver speeches, leaving the EUR/USD in the hands of any chatter with the media.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up 0.13% to $0.98660. A bullish start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise from an early low of $0.98534 to a high of $0.98722.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 191022 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $0.9847 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.9882 and $0.99. Upward revisions to Eurozone inflation numbers and hawkish ECB chatter would support a bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely take a run at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.9910 and $0.9950. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.9973.

However, a fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9819 into play. In the case of an extended sell-off, the EUR/USD pair would likely test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9784 and support at $0.9750. Softer finalized Eurozone inflation numbers would deliver downward EUR/USD price pressure.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9721. EURUSD 191022 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 200-day EMA, currently at $0.98583. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A EUR/USD breakout from the 200-day EMA ($0.98583) would support a move through R1 ($0.9882) to target $0.99 and R2 ($0.9910). However, a fall through S1 ($0.9819) would bring sub-$0.98 and the 100-day EMA ($0.97961) into view. EURUSD 191022 4 Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with housing sector data in focus. However, weak numbers are unlikely to force the Fed to rethink its interest rate path to bring inflation to target, despite mortgage rates sitting on the doorstep of 7%.

FOMC member commentary will draw interest, with the markets second-guessing the December move.

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 75-basis point December rate hike stood at 61.3%. On Tuesday, the FedWatch Tool had the chances of a 75-basis point hike at 65.7%.

