EUR/USD in the Hands of ECB President Lagarde, with Sub-$1.03 in View

It is a quiet day for the EUR/USD on the economic calendar. There are no economic indicators from the euro area to provide direction today.

Early in the day, the EUR/USD will be in the hands of market risk sentiment. However, going into the European session, the lack of stats will leave ECB member commentary to influence.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak today. Lagarde has been vocal about the need for further rate hikes to tackle high inflation. Deviation from the script or a hint on the likely size of the next rate hike would influence the EUR/USD.

By contrast, hawkish Fed chatter from Thursday will likely resonate, with FOMC member Bullard taking a hawkish stance, driving up the probability of a 75-basis point December rate hike.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was flat at $1.03611. The EUR/USD fell to a low of $1.03583 before steadying.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 181122 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0376 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0448. However, a lack of stats leaves ECB President Lagarde and market risk sentiment to support a return to $1.04.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely take a run at $1.05 but come up short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0536. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0696.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0288 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.025 and Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0217.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0057.

EURUSD 181122 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The EUR/USD sits above the 50-day EMA ($1.02439). The 50-day EMA widened from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the S1 ($1.0288) and the 50-day EMA ($1.02439) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.0448) to bring $1.05 into play. However, a fall through S1 ($1.0288) would give the bears a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.02439) and S2 ($1.0217). The 200-day EMA sits at $1.00234.

The US Session

EURUSD 181122 4 Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with existing home sales the key stat of the day. However, the numbers are unlikely to influence market risk sentiment.

Following hawkish Fed chatter on Thursday, uncertainty over a December Fed pivot could deliver further dollar support.

The probability of a 75-basis point December rate hike had fallen to 14.6% before FOMC member Bullard’s comments on Thursday. This morning, the likelihood of a 75-basis point rate hike stood at 21.8%, despite the disappointing Philly Fed Manufacturing numbers.

While the USeconomic calendarshows no FOMC members speaking today, comments to the media need consideration. US unemployment and inflation support further front-loading. Hawkish Fed chatter would place further pressure on the EUR/USD.

