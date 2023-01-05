EUR/USD in for a Choppy Session with the US Jobs Report in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy end to the week for the EUR/USD. Early in the European session, the German economy will be in the spotlight again, with factory orders and retail sales in focus. While retail sales will influence, factory orders should drive the EUR/USD.

Economists forecast factory orders to decline by 0.5%, partially reversing a 0.8% increase in October. With the German manufacturing sector contracting in November and December, worse-than-forecasted numbers would test appetite for the EUR.

Later in the European session, retail sales, business and consumer confidence, and prelim Eurozone inflation figures will be the key stats of the day. Following French and German inflation numbers this week, investors expect inflation to be softer. Economists forecast the Eurozone annual inflation rate to soften from 10.1% to 9.7%.

A combination of upbeat retail sales, a pickup in consumer confidence, and softer inflation numbers would be EUR/USD positive. A lower Eurozone inflation figure would ease pressure on the ECB, with less hawkish policy moves more favorable for the euro area economy.

Following the economic data from Germany and for the Eurozone, ECB member chatter will also influence. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks today. We expect plenty of market sensitivity to today’s comments, with Lane participating in a panel discussion, “Global Economic Outlook.”

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was flat at $1.05212. A range-bound start to the day saw the EUR/USD rise to an early high of $1.05221 before falling to a low of $1.05207.

Technical Indicators

EURUSD 060123 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0556 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0597 and the Thursday high of $1.06311. A return to $1.06 would signal a bullish session. However, the euro area and US economic indicators would have to be EUR-friendly to support a bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test resistance at the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0672. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0788.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0481 in play. However, barring another economic data-fueled sell-off, the EUR/USD pair should avoid sub-$1.04. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0440 should limit the downside.

The third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0323.

EURUSD 060123 1 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 100-day EMA ($1.05950). The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 100-day EMA ($1.05950) and R1 ($1.0597) would support a breakout from the 50-day EMA ($1.06082) to target R2 ($1.0672). However, a fall through the 200-day EMA ($1.05089) would give the bears a run at S1 ($1.0481) and $1.0450.

The US Session

EURUSD 060123 4-Hourly Chart

It is a big day ahead on the US economic calendar. The December jobs report will be the main report of the day. Expect plenty of market volatility, with the jobs report likely to define the Fed’s policy moves in February and March.

A better-than-expected increase in nonfarm payrolls and a steady or lower unemployment rate would send riskier assets and the EUR/USD into the red.

Later in the US session, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI numbers will also be in focus. The headline and sub-components, including employment and non-manufacturing prices, will influence.

With a busyeconomic calendar we expect increased market volatility. The markets have to work out the combined impact on Fed monetary policy. Investors should also look out for any FOMC member commentary.

