EUR/USD Holds onto Early Gains Despite Weak German Factory Orders

German factory orders put the EUR back in the spotlight this morning. With Germany ranking at the bottom of the private sector PMI table, there was plenty of market interest in today’s stat.

In July, factory orders fell by 1.1%, following a 0.3% decline in June. Economists forecast a 0.5% decline.

With Germany’s composite PMI at a 27-month low of 46.9 and gas supply disruptions, today’s figures spell more trouble for the EUR ahead of Thursday’s ECB policy decision and press conference.

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was up 0.26% to $0.99531. A bullish start to the day saw the EUR/USD pair rise from an early low of $0.99239 to a high of $0.99708.

The EUR broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.9955 before falling in response to the factory order numbers. EURUSD 060922 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to avoid the $0.9916 pivot to retarget the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.9955.

Following today’s stats, sentiment towards the Eurozone economic outlook will likely cap the upside ahead of tomorrow’s GDP numbers for the Eurozone and the ECB monetary policy decision.

In the event of a ‘risk-on’ fueled rally, the EUR/USD pair could test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.9983.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0050.

A fall through the pivot would see the EUR/USD test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.9889.

However, barring a market flight to safety, the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9850 should limit the downside for the EUR/USD pair.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9783. EURUSD 060922 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.99822. The 50-day EMA eased back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling back from the 200-day EMA to deliver bearish signals.

A EUR/USD move through R1 ($0.9955) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($0.99822) and R2 ($0.9983).

However, a further pullback from the EMAs would leave the Major Support Levels in play. EURUSD 060922 4-Hourly Chart

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.53% to $1.15790. A bullish start to the day saw the Pound rally from an early low of $1.15141 to a high of $1.16000.

The GBP/USD pair broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1545 and the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1573. Market reaction to Truss’s victory contributed to the early upside.

It is a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Construction PMI numbers for August are due later this morning. However, barring dire numbers, the stats should have a muted impact on the Pound. The lack of stats will likely leave the Pound in the hands of market risk sentiment.

There are also no scheduled Monetary Policy Committee member speeches to provide direction, ahead of tomorrow’s Treasury Select Committee hearing on the August Monetary Policy Report. GBPUSD 060922 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to avoid R2, R1, and the $1.1494 pivot to target the Third Major Resistance Level (R3) at $1.1652.

However, the Pound would need a pickup in market risk appetite through the European session to support a breakout from the morning high of $1.1600. In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD pair would likely test the R3 before any pullback.

A fall through R2, R1, and the pivot would see the Pound test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1467 and support at $1.1450. In the event of an extended pullback, the GBP/USD pair would likely test support at $1.1416 and support at $1.14.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1337. GBPUSD 060922 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.16376.

The 50-day pulled back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA falling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals. A further 50-day EMA pullback from the 100-day EMA would leave the support levels in play.

However, a GBP/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($1.16376) would bring R3 ($1.1652) into play. GBPUSD 060922 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a busy day ahead, with the US services sector in the spotlight. The market’s preferred ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will be the market’s area of focus. While the headline figure will be the key, employment, inflation, and new business components will also influence.

Better-than-expected numbers would skew interest rate hike bets in favor of a 75-basis point move that should nudge the Dollar Spot Index (DXY) to 110. Economists have forecast the headline PMI to fall from 56.7 to 55.5.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

