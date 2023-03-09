EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Weakens As Initial Jobless Claims Exceed Expectations

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. Dollar Index pulled back towards the 105.20 level.

GBP/USD managed to climb above 1.1900.

USD/JPY retreated towards the 136 level despite disappointing GDP data from Japan.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 090323 Daily Chart

U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies as Treasury yields pull back.

Today, traders focused on the Initial Jobless Claims report. The report indicated that 211,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week, compared to analyst consensus of 195,000.

Initial Jobless Claims have moved above the 200,000 level for the first time since early January. The increase in Initial Jobless Claims is a bearish catalyst for the U.S. dollar as it shows that Fed’s rate hikes have started to put pressure on the job market.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 090323 Daily Chart

EUR/USD rebounded towards the 1.0580 level as traders reacted to the Initial Jobless Claims report. In case EUR/USD manages to settle back above the 1.0600 level, it will head towards the resistance at the 50 EMA at 1.0645.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 090323 Daily Chart

GBP/USD settled back above the 1.1900 level as the rebound continued. RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional momentum in case the right catalysts emerge. From a big picture point of view, GBP/USD needs to settle above the 50 EMA at 1.2055 to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 090323 Daily Chart

USD/CAD pulls back as traders take some profits off the table after the recent rally. The rebound in commodity markets provided additional support to the Canadian dollar.

Other commodity-related currencies are also moving higher in today’s trading session. AUD/USD settled back above the 0.6600 level, while NZD/USD tested resistance at 0.6150.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 090323 Daily Chart

USD/JPY failed to settle above the 137 level and pulled back towards 136. Today, traders focused on Japan’s GDP Growth Rate report. The report showed that GDP remained unchanged in the fourth quarter, compared to analyst consensus of +0.2%. The disappointing report did not put pressure on the Japanese yen as Treasury yields moved lower.

