EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Tests New Highs As PCE Price Index Exceeds Expectations

U.S. Dollar Index settled above the 105 level.

EUR/USD tested multi-week lows.

USD/CAD moved towards 1.3650 amid a broad pullback in commodity markets.

U.S. Dollar

U.S. dollar tested multi-week highs after the release of U.S. economic data. PCE Price Index increased from 5% in December to 5.4% in January, while Core PCE Price Index grew from 4.6% to 4.7%.

New Home Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment reports have also exceeded analyst expectations. Treasury yields moved higher as traders continued to prepare for a more hawkish Fed, which was bullish for the U.S. dollar.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD remains under pressure ahead of the weekend. Today, EUR/USD traders focused on the final reading of Germany’s GDP Growth Rate report. The report showed that Germany’s GDP declined by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, compared to analyst consensus of -0.2%.

Germany’s Consumer Confidence report for March showed that Consumer Confidence improved from -33.8 to -30.5 but remained at low levels.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD is currently trying to settle below the 1.1950 level as traders focus on the recent economic reports from the U.S. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is enough room to gain additional downside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge. If GBP/USD settles below 1.1950, it will head towards the support at 1.1900.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD rallied towards yearly highs as traders focused on the general strength of the U.S. dollar and the pullback in commodity markets.

Other commodity-related currencies have also found themselves under pressure in today’s trading session. AUD/USD declined towards 0.6730, while NZD/USD settled near the 0.6150 level.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY moved above the 136 level as traders remained focused on the general dynamics of the U.S. dollar. Today, traders also focused on the inflation data from Japan. Inflation Rate increased from 4% in December to 4.3% in January. At this point, the market does not believe that BoJ will abandon its ultra-dovish policy despite rising inflation.

