EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Swings Between Gains And Losses After ECB Decision

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

ECB raised the interest rate by 50 bps.

EUR/USD settled near the 1.0580 level after ECB decision.

USD/JPY tested support at 132.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 160323 Daily Chart

U.S. Dollar Index settled near the 104.50 level as traders reacted to the U.S. economic data and the ECB Interest Rate Decision.

Initial Jobless Claims report indicated that 192,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week, compared to analyst consensus of 205,000. Housing Starts increased by 9.8% month-over-month in February, while Building Permits grew by 13.8%.

In the near term, traders will stay focused on the situation in the banking sector in the U.S. and EU, which will determine demand for safe-haven assets.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 160323 Daily Chart

EUR/USD settled near the 1.0580 level after the ECB raised the interest rate from 3% to 3.5%. During the press conference, Lagarde tried to calm markets. She said that the banking sector was in a much better shape compared to 2008. She also noted that the ECB remained focused on its fight against inflation. However, the central bank would not hesitate to provide additional support to banks if needed.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 160323 Daily Chart

GBP/USD continues its attempts to settle back above the 50 EMA at 1.2065. If GBP/USD settles above this level, it will have a good chance to move above the 1.2100 level.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 160323 Daily Chart

USD/CAD made an attempt to settle above 1.3780 as oil markets remained under pressure amid worries about a potential banking crisis in the EU.

AUD/USD settled above the 0.6650 level as traders reacted to the better-than-expected Unemployment Rate report, which showed that Australia’s Unemployment Rate declined from 3.7% in January to 3.5% in February. Meanwhile, NZD/USD rebounded from session lows and moved towards the 0.6180 level.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 160323 Daily Chart

USD/JPY declined towards the 132 level as Treasury yields remained under pressure. A move below 132 will push USD/JPY towards the support at 131.50.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.