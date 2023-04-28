EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Retreats From Session Highs

FXEmpire.com -

GBP/USD tests yearly highs as traders bet on a less hawkish Fed.

USD/CAD pulled back below the 1.3600 level as oil prices moved higher.

USD/JPY rallied after the BoJ left the interest rate unchanged at -0.1%.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 280423 Daily Chart

U.S. Dollar Index pulled back from session highs as traders digested today’s economic data. PCE Price Index missed expectations, and some traders are ready to bet that Fed would be more dovish at the upcoming meeting.

In case the U.S. Dollar Index declines below the support at 101.50, it will move towards the next support level at 101.05. A move below this level will open the way to the test of the 100.80 level.

R1:102.00 – R2:102.30 – R3:102.65

S1:101.50 – S2:101.05 – S3:100.80

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 280423 Daily Chart

EUR/USD managed to rebound from session lows. Today, traders focused on the Euro Area GDP Growth Rate report. The report indicated that Euro Area GDP increased by 0.1% in the first quarter, compared to analyst consensus of +0.2%. Menawhile, Germany’s Inflation Rate declined from 7.4% in March to 7.2% in April.

In case EUR/USD settles above the 1.1030 level, it will head towards the resistance at 1.1050. A successful test of the resistance at 1.1050 will push EUR/USD towards the next resistance at 1.1075.

R1:1.1030 – R2:1.1050 – R3:1.1075

S1:1.1000 – S2:1.0970 – S3:1.0940

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 280423 Daily Chart

GBP/USD gained ground as traders bet that Fed would be less hawkish than previously expected.

In case GBP/USD settles above the resistance at 1.2550, it will head towards the 1.2600 level. A move above this level will push GBP/USD towards the next resistance at 1.2620.

R1:1.2550 – R2:1.2600 – R3:1.2620

S1:1.2525 – S2:1.2500 – S3:1.2460

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 280423 Daily Chart

USD/CAD declined below the 1.3600 level after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above 1.3675. Oil markets’ rebound provided additional support to the Canadian currency.

If USD/CAD settles below the support at 1.3570, it will move towards the next support level at 1.3550. A successful test of this level will open the way to the test of the support at 1.3530.

R1:1.3610 – R2:1.3650 – R3:1.3675

S1:1.3570 – S2:1.3550 – S3:1.3530

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 280423 Daily Chart

USD/JPY rallied after the BoJ left the interest rate unchanged at -0.1%. Traders expect that the BoJ will stick to its ultra-dovish policy, which is bearish for the Japanese yen.

In case USD/JPY settles above 136.50, it will move towards the resistance at 137.00. A move above 137.00 will push USD/JPY towards the next resistance at the yearly highs at 137.90.

R1:136.50 – R2:137.00 – R3:137.90

S1:135.50 – S2:135.10 – S3:134.50

