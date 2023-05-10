EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Rebounds From Session Lows As Traders React To Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

U.S. Inflation Rate declined from 5% in March to 4.9% in April.

The U.S. dollar moved lower after the release of the report but failed to develop sustainable downside momentum.

Traders have mostly ignored the pullback in Treasury yields, although USD/JPY declined towards the 134.50 level.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 100523 Daily Chart

U.S. Dollar Index settled near 101.50 after reports showed that U.S. Inflation Rate declined from 5% in March to 4.9% in April. Core Inflation Rate decreased from 5.6% to 5.5%, in line with analyst expectations.

In case the U.S. Dollar Index settles below the 101.50 level, it will move towards the support at 101.05. On the upside, a move above the resistance at 101.80 will push the U.S. Dollar Index towards the 102 level.

R1:101.80 – R2:102.00 – R3:102.30

S1:101.50 – S2:101.05 – S3:100.80

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 100523 Daily Chart

EUR/USD made an attempt to settle above the 1.1000 level but lost momentum and pulled back. U.S. inflation reports served as the key catalyst for EUR/USD today. In addition, traders had a chance to take a look at the final reading of Germany’s Inflation Rate report, which showed that Inflation Rate declined from 7.4% in March to 7.2% in April.

A move below the support at 1.0940 will push EUR/USD towards the next support level at 1.0910. On the upside, EUR/USD needs to settle above the 1.0970 level to have a chance to gain momentum in the near term.

R1:1.0970 – R2:1.1000 – R3:1.1030

S1:1.0940 – S2:1.0910 – S3:1.0880

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 100523 Daily Chart

GBP/USD tested new highs but failed to develop sustainable upside momentum as traders decided to take some profits off the table.

In case GBP/USD declines below the support at 1.2600, it will head towards the next support level at 1.2580. A move below this level will open the way to the test of the next support, which is located at 1.2550.

R1:1.2650 – R2:1.2690 – R3:1.2730

S1:1.2600 – S2:1.2580 – S3:1.2550

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 100523 Daily Chart

USD/CAD is losing ground while oil markets rebound from session lows. Other commodity-related currencies are mostly flat in today’s trading session.

If USD/CAD settles back above 1.3385, it will move towards the resistance at 1.3410. A move above this level will push USD/CAD towards the 1.3450 level.

R1:1.3385 – R2:1.3410 – R3:1.3450

S1:1.3350 – S2:1.3315 – S3:1.3300

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 100523 Daily Chart

USD/JPY is trying to settle below the support at 134.50 as Treasury yields pull back after the recent rebound.

A move below the 134.50 level will push USD/JPY towards the support at 134.00. If USD/JPY declines below the 134 level, it will head towards the next support at 133.50.

R1:135.10 – R2:135.75 – R3:136.50

S1:134.50 – S2:134.00 – S3:133.50

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.