EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Rebounds From Session Lows As Traders React To Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- U.S. Inflation Rate declined from 5% in March to 4.9% in April.
- The U.S. dollar moved lower after the release of the report but failed to develop sustainable downside momentum.
- Traders have mostly ignored the pullback in Treasury yields, although USD/JPY declined towards the 134.50 level.
U.S. Dollar
U.S. Dollar Index settled near 101.50 after reports showed that U.S. Inflation Rate declined from 5% in March to 4.9% in April. Core Inflation Rate decreased from 5.6% to 5.5%, in line with analyst expectations.
In case the U.S. Dollar Index settles below the 101.50 level, it will move towards the support at 101.05. On the upside, a move above the resistance at 101.80 will push the U.S. Dollar Index towards the 102 level.
R1:101.80 – R2:102.00 – R3:102.30
S1:101.50 – S2:101.05 – S3:100.80
EUR/USD
EUR/USD made an attempt to settle above the 1.1000 level but lost momentum and pulled back. U.S. inflation reports served as the key catalyst for EUR/USD today. In addition, traders had a chance to take a look at the final reading of Germany’s Inflation Rate report, which showed that Inflation Rate declined from 7.4% in March to 7.2% in April.
A move below the support at 1.0940 will push EUR/USD towards the next support level at 1.0910. On the upside, EUR/USD needs to settle above the 1.0970 level to have a chance to gain momentum in the near term.
R1:1.0970 – R2:1.1000 – R3:1.1030
S1:1.0940 – S2:1.0910 – S3:1.0880
GBP/USD
GBP/USD tested new highs but failed to develop sustainable upside momentum as traders decided to take some profits off the table.
In case GBP/USD declines below the support at 1.2600, it will head towards the next support level at 1.2580. A move below this level will open the way to the test of the next support, which is located at 1.2550.
R1:1.2650 – R2:1.2690 – R3:1.2730
S1:1.2600 – S2:1.2580 – S3:1.2550
USD/CAD
USD/CAD is losing ground while oil markets rebound from session lows. Other commodity-related currencies are mostly flat in today’s trading session.
If USD/CAD settles back above 1.3385, it will move towards the resistance at 1.3410. A move above this level will push USD/CAD towards the 1.3450 level.
R1:1.3385 – R2:1.3410 – R3:1.3450
S1:1.3350 – S2:1.3315 – S3:1.3300
USD/JPY
USD/JPY is trying to settle below the support at 134.50 as Treasury yields pull back after the recent rebound.
A move below the 134.50 level will push USD/JPY towards the support at 134.00. If USD/JPY declines below the 134 level, it will head towards the next support at 133.50.
R1:135.10 – R2:135.75 – R3:136.50
S1:134.50 – S2:134.00 – S3:133.50
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Bank of England Raises Key Interest Rate, Signals More Increases Ahead
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Choppy on Thursday Against Yen
- GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Pulls Back Against Yen Despite an Interest Rate Hike
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.