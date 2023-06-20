EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Rebounds Despite Falling Treasury Yields

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

EUR/USD tries to settle below the 1.0900 level as Germany’s PPI misses analyst expectations.

GBP/USD is moving lower amid profit-taking.

USD/CAD rebounded towads the 1.3250 level as commodity-related currencies found themselves under pressure.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 200623 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index is moving higher despite the pullback in Treasury yields. Traders react to the encouraging Housing Starts and Building Permits reports, which beat analyst estimates by a wide margin.

From the technical point of view, DXY is moving towards the 103.25 – 103.45 resistance, but the pace of this move is slow.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 200623 4h Chart

EUR/USD pulls back as traders focus on the PPI report from Germany, which indicated that Producer Prices declined by 1.4% month-over-month in May, compared to analyst consensus of -0.7%.

EUR/USD did not manage to settle above the 1.0935 level and has a good chance to get below the 1.0900 level. If this attempt is successful, EUR/USD will head towards the support area in the 1.0800 – 1.0825 range.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 200623 4h Chart

GBP/USD is losing ground as traders continue to take profits near yearly highs. The continuation of U.S. dollar’s rebound serves as an additional bearish catalyst for GBP/USD.

The nearest support area for GBP/USD is located in the 1.2630 – 1.2660 range. There is a big gap between the current price level and the nearest support area, so GBP/USD may develop additional downside momentum if the U.S. dollar shows some strength against a broad basket of currencies.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 200623 4h Chart

USD/CAD received support near the 1.3200 level and is trying to settle above the resistance in the 1.3240 – 1.3265 range. Commodity-related currencies are under pressure today, which is bearish for the Canadian dollar.

A move above the resistance at 1.3240 – 1.3265 will push USD/CAD towards the next resistance area, which is located in the 1.3315 – 1.3340 range.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 200623 4h Chart

USD/JPY retreats as traders focus on the pullback in Treasury yields, which remain the key catalyst for USD/JPY dynamics.

Traders should note that the current upside trend will remain intact until USD/JPY settles below the 140.45 – 140.80 support area and gets back into the 138.45 – 140.45 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.