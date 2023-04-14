EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Rebounds Amid Profit-Taking

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- EUR/USD pulled back below the 1.1000 level.
- GBP/USD declined after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above 1.2500.
- USD/JPY is trying to settle above the key resistance at 133.75.
U.S. Dollar
U.S. Dollar Index rebounded after the release of U.S. economic reports. Retail Sales fell 1% month-over-month in April, while Michigan Consumer Sentiment improved from 62 in March to 63.5 in April.
U.S. Dollar Index moved above the 101.50 level and is heading towards the resistance at 102.00. A successful test of this level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 102.30.
R1:102.00 – R2:102.30 – R3:102.60
S1:101.50 – S2:101.05 – S3:100.80
EUR/USD
EUR/USD pulled back as traders took profits after the recent rally. U.S. ecoomic reports served as an additional bearish catalyst for EUR/USD.
In case EUR/USD settles below the support at 1.0970, it will move towards the next support level at 1.0940. On the upside, EUR/USD needs to climb back above the 1.1000 level to have a chance to gain upside momentum in the near term.
R1:1.1000 – R2:1.1030 – R3:1.1050
S1:1.0970 – S2:1.0940 – S3:1.0910
GBP/USD
GBP/USD gained strong downside momentum after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the 1.2500 level. Treasury yields are moving higher, which is bearish for GBP/USD.
If GBP/USD declines below the support at 1.2390, it will move towards the next support level at 1.2360. A move below 1.2360 will push GBP/USD towards the support at 1.2330.
R1:1.2430 – R2:1.2460 – R3:1.2500
S1:1.2390 – S2:1.2360 – S3:1.2330
USD/CAD
USD/CAD rebounded from multi-month lows as traders took profits after the recent pullback.
The nearest resistance level for USD/CAD is located at 1.3380. In case USD/CAD climbs above this level, it will head towards the next resistance at 1.3410. On the support side, a move below 1.3360 will push USD/CAD towards the support at 1.3325.
R1:1.3380 – R2:1.3410 – R3:1.3450
S1:1.3360 – S2:1.3325 – S3:1.3300
USD/JPY
USD/JPY is testing the important resistance at 133.75 as traders remain focused on the dynamics of Treasury yields. In case Treasury yields continue to rebound, USD/JPY will get more support.
A move above the 133.75 level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 134.50. If USD/JPY climbs above 134.50, it will head towards the 135.10 level.
R1:133.75 – R2:134.50 – R3:135.10
S1:133.00 – S2:132.20 – S3:131.85
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Markets Testing the Top of the Above Range
- ETH Bears to Target Sub-$2,000 on Principal Withdrawal Projections
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Natural Gas Rebounds From Yearly Lows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.