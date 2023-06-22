EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Rebounds After Yesterday’s Pullback

FXEmpire.com -

GBP/USD pulls back after the surprising BoE Interest Rate Decision.

USD/CAD settled below the 1.3200 level.

USD/JPY tests new highs as Treasury yields rise.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 220623 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index rebounds after the recent pullback as traders remain focused on Powell’s comments about potential rate hikes. The FedWatch Tool shows that the probability of the 550 – 575 bps rate at the end of 2023 has grown to 15.7%, but the market is still expecting that the last rate hike will be made in July.

From the technical point of view, the U.S. Dollar Index received strong support in the 102.00 – 102.15 area and is moving towards the recent highs near 102.75.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 220623 4h Chart

EUR/USD pulls back after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the 1.1000 level. The flash reading of the Euro Area Consumer Confidence report exceeded analyst expectations but did not provide support to EUR/USD.

In case EUR/USD climbs above the 1.1000 level, it will head towards the next material resistance area, which is located in the 1.1070 – 1.1095 range.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 220623 4h Chart

GBP/USD pulls back after the surprising BoE Interest Rate Decision. The BoE decided that inflation was too high and raised the interest rate from 4.5% to 5%, compared to analyst consensus of 4.75%.

GBP/USD remains stuck between the support in the 1.2630 – 1.2660 area and the resistance in the 1.2820 – 1.2850 area. The surprising BoE decision did not provide additional support to the British pound, so GBP/USD may slowly move towards the nearest support at 1.2630 – 1.2660.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 220623 4h Chart

USD/CAD is mostly flat despite the strong sell-off in the oil markets, which was triggered by rate hike fears. Other commodity-related currencies are under pressure in today’s trading session.

USD/CAD 220623 Daily Chart

From a big picture point of view, USD/CAD has recently settled below the strong support in the 1.3180 – 1.3210 range. This area has become the new resistance for USD/CAD, and the pair may need some time to stabilize after the recent breakout.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 220623 4h Chart

USD/JPY is currently trying to settle above the resistance in the 141.85 – 142.35 range, and it looks that this attempt would be successful. Rising Treasury yields remain the key catalyst for USD/JPY.

USD/JPY 220623 Daily Chart

Taking a look at the daily chart, RSI has just moved into the overbought territory, but there is enough room to gain additional momentum.

