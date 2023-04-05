EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Rebounds After PMI Reports

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

EUR/USD pulled back as traders took profits after the recent rally.

USD/CAD continued its attempts to rebound as oil markets moved away from recent highs.

USD/JPY remained under pressure as Treasury yields tested new lows.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 050423 Daily Chart

U.S. Dollar Index rebounded from weekly lows after the release of PMI reports. The reports missed analyst expectations but indicated that the services sector remained in a decent shape.

In order to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum, DXY must settle above the 102 level. A bearish scenario implies a successful test of the support level at 101.50.

R1:102 – R2:102.50 – R3:102.80

S1:101.50 – S2:101.05 – S3:100.80

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 050423 Daily Chart

EUR/USD moved lower after the release of the final reading of the Euro Area Services PMI report. The report showed that Euro Area Services PMI improved from 52.7 in February to 55 in March, compared to analyst consensus of 55.6.

EUR/USD faced resistance at 1.0970 and pulled back, which is natural after the recent rally. To have a chance to gain additional upside momentum, EUR/USD must settle above the 1.0970 level.

R1:1.0940 – R2:1.0970 – R3:1.1000

S1:1.0910 – S2:1.0885 – S3:1.0850

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 050423 Daily Chart

GBP/USD also lost ground in today’s trading session as traders took profits after the recent rally. UK Services PMI declined from 53.5 to 52.9, compared to analyst consensus of 52.8. The better-than-expected report did not provide support to the British pound.

RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is enough room to gain additional upside momentum. In case GBP/USD settles above the recent highs at 1.2525, it will have a great chance to continue its strong move that started in mid-March.

R1:1.2500 – R2:1.2525 – R3:1.2560

S1:1.2460 – S2:1.2430 – S3:1.2390

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 050423 Daily Chart

USD/CAD moved above the 1.3450 level as traders focused on the pullback in the oil markets. In addition, it looks that traders continue to take profits after the strong move.

From the technical point of view, USD/CAD continues to stabilize after the strong pullback. Traders should expect chaotic movements in the 1.3410 – 1.3480 range. A move out of this range will show that USD/CAD is ready to gain momentum.

R1:1.3480 – R2:1.3520 – R3:1.3550

S1:1.3450 – S2:1.3410 – S3:1.3380

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 050423 Daily Chart

USD/JPY remains under pressure as Treasury yields are moving lower. The yield of 10-year Treasuries settled at multi-month lows at 3.27%, which is bearish for USD/JPY.

USD/JPY failed to settle above the 20 EMA in recent trading sessions and is moving towards the lows that were reached in March. If Treasury yields continue to lose ground, USD/JPY will have a good chance to settle below the 130 level.

R1:131.50 – R2:131.85 – R3:132.20

S1:130.90 – S2:130.50 – S3:129.80

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.