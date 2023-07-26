EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back As Traders Wait For Fed Decision

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

GBP/USD settled back above the 1.2900 level.

USD/CAD gained ground as oil markets pulled back.

USD/JPY is trying to settle below the support at 140.45.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 260723 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index pulls back as traders wait for the Fed Interest Rate decision, which will be released soon. Today, traders had a chance to take a look at the New Home Sales report, which indicated that New Home Sales declined by 2.5% month-over-month in June, compared to analyst consensus of -4.0%.

U.S. Dollar Index is trying to settle below the support in the 101.00 – 101.15 range. Traders should note that technical factors will not play a key role when the Fed releases its statement.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 260723 4h Chart

EUR/USD is currently trying to climb back above the resistance at 1.1070 – 1.1095. EUR/USD will be volatile in the near term as traders will react to the Fed decision and to the ECB decision, which will be released tomorrow.

In case EUR/USD moves back above the 1.1095 level, it will head towards the resistance at 1.1170 – 1.1190.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 260723 4h Chart

GBP/USD is moving higher as the rebound continues. The Fed decision will be the key catalyst for GBP/USD in today’s trading session.

RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is enough room to gain additional upside momentum. A move above the 50 MA at 1.2945 will push GBP/USD towards the resistance at 1.2970 – 1.3000.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 260723 4h Chart

USD/CAD gains ground as oil markets pull back from their recent highs amid profit-taking.

If USD/CAD manages to climb back above the resistance at 1.3240 – 1.3265, it will move towards the next resistance level, which is located at 1.3360 – 1.3380.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 260723 4h Chart

USD/JPY is moving lower while traders are waiting for the Fed decision. Treasury yields are mostly flat, but USD/JPY remains under pressure.

If USD/JPY settles below the support at 140.45 – 140.80, it will move towards the next support level in the 137.65 – 138.00 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.