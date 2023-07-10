EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back As Inflation Expectations Decline

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

EUR/USD is moving towards the 1.1000 level.

GBP/USD rebounded towards the key resistance at 1.2850.

USD/JPY remains under pressure as Treasury yields decline.

U.S. Dollar

U.S. Dollar Index is losing ground as traders react to Consumer Inflation Expectations report, which indicated that Inflation Expectations declined from 4.1% in May to 3.8% in June.

In case U.S. Dollar Index manages to settle below the support at 102.00 – 102.15, it will head towards the next support level, which is located in the 101.00 – 101.15 area.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD gains ground as traders focus on the pullback in Treasury yields. The yield of 2-year Treasuries settled below the 4.90% level, while the yield of 10-year Treasuries declined towards 4.00%.

Currently, EUR/USD is trying to climb above the 1.1000 level. If this attempt is successful, EUR/USD will head towards the next resistance in the 1.1070 – 1.1095 range.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD rebounds after the recent pullback. The general weakness of the U.S. dollar provided support to GBP/USD.

From the technical point of view, GBP/USD needs to settle above the resistance at 1.2820 – 1.2850 to have a chance to gain sustainable momentum. RSI is in the moderate territory, which is a positive factor for the bulls.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD is mostly flat while oil markets continue to move higher. Canada’s Building Permits increased by 10.5% month-over-month in May, but this report did not have a material impact on USD/CAD dynamics.

USD/CAD received strong support near 1.3265 and is trying to rebound. If USD/CAD settles above 1.3300, it will head towards the next resistance at 1.3360 – 1.3380.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY pulls back as Treasury yields decline. USD/JPY will remain extremely sensitive to Treasury yield dynamics due to the ultra-dovish policy of the BoJ.

If USD/JPY settles below the support at 141.85 – 142.35, it will head towards the next support level in the 140.45 – 140.80 range.

